Normally, Penn State needs to rely on seasoned veterans like senior Katie McMillan to get the offense going.

But this past weekend, it was freshman Julie Gough, who scored her first career goal which provided the Nittany Lions with the needed spark to start the series.

“It was nice to see Julie get it,” coach Jeff Kampersal said. “She had her head up the whole way [up the ice and] beat the goalie right underneath the crossbar, so it was good for her to get that one.”

Gough scored her goal 1:49 into the first period of the first game of a two-game series against Holy Cross last weekend.

“We started the game with super high intensity. We had been through four lines, so we were the next one out. I came off the bench and they (Holy Cross) made a pass into the middle, and I cut it off,” Gough said. “At the top of the hash marks I shot it right over the goalies left shoulder and it was the most amazing moment ever.”

Gough is one of three freshmen who made it onto the stat sheet in the last three games.

In the exhibition game on Sept. 21 against Junior West Durham defender Mallory Uihlein had an assist on the first goal of the game scored by Brooke Madsen - and Rachel Weiss both had assist off of the second goal scored by Natalie Heising.

Kampersal speaks highly of all three freshman, saying that he expects Gough to produce lots of scoring.

He also noted Uihlein’s skating ability and Weiss’ speed.

Last season, the freshman and sophomore class scored 65.8 percent, or 48, of the team’s total goals. This year however, the team is looking to the upperclassmen for goals.

“We are a senior and junior heavy team, so we will rely on the players that have been here for three years,” Kampersal said.

As for Gough, she says that the speed of the game has been the hardest to get used to.

“The girls are a lot faster,” Gough said. “And puck battles in the corner [have shown that] everyone's super, super strong.”

Before joining the Nittany Lions, Gough played for Clarington Flames for six years before switching to West Durham where she played for four years.

“I started figure skating and then I moved to boys’ hockey for a year. Then my dad told me that I should go play girls hockey, so I went [to a team] called Clarington Flames,” Gough said. “Then I decided to move to Durham West because they had a junior program that played in the PWHL. It wasn’t risky, but I didn't know anybody on the team. I didn't really know how it was going to go.”

Now, with the two-game series against Wisconsin coming up, Gough says that self-care like rolling out before and after practice and having fast, hard practices are crucial to preparing for the upcoming game.

Against a difficult task in the No. 1 Badgers, Penn State will need all hands on deck.

“In order to be the best we want to play the best,” Kampersal said. “So in order for us to get to that point, we need to see firsthand see how hard those programs work, like Wisconsin.”