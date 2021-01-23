The new year has been a prosperous one for Penn State

The Nittany Lions beat Mercyhurst University in a tough battle Saturday 2-1 to keep its unbeaten winning streak at home alive.

Not only is the team 7-1-1 and ranked in the top ten in the USCHO poll, but the team has faced many obstacles recently by having two games against RIT postponed last weekend due to coronavirus protocols.

The postponement of last weekend’s games forced head coach Jeff Kampersal and his players to prepare for a hard series matchup against last year’s defending league champion: the Mercyhurst Lakers.

Kampersal explained that having an extra week off made his team come out and ready to play, but he knew that Mercyhurst would have an advantage because they played last week unlike his squad.

“I think both teams were trying to feel eachother out the first two periods, and then finally we were able to push the restart button and start to play 5-on-5 hockey”, Kampersal said.

Kampersal mentioned that the team had enough notice and that they appreciated Penn State’s administrators working with the league to get the games scheduled for this weekend.

“We’ve been practicing for two weeks, and the team has been dying to play,” Kampersal said. “We will be ready to play no matter who we play.”

Freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun, who played a major role in tonight’s game with over 30 saves, also had much to say about the team’s performance after taking a week off.

“Our team is taking it game by game, and we’re just appreciating the time we have on the ice,” Bothun said. “That’s what I am doing.”

Bothun explained how she was excited to play RIT in a weekend series, but she was also looking forward to playing this weekend against Mercyhurst. She said it felt great to be back on the ice with her teammates and doing what she loves most.

Bothun has made at least over 20 saves in every game so far this season and carries a .948 save percentage on the season.

Junior forward Amy Dobson, who scored on the power play tonight, also gave her take on having a week off and playing against Mercyhurst this weekend.

“It was unfortunate we were not able to play last weekend,” Dobson said. “We were doing really well. But, that is just the times we are in right now. You just have to be adaptable, so not playing last weekend was definitely unfortunate. But we did bounce back well”

Dobson also mentioned that the team had good practices last weekend, so they were ready to go to play this series this weekend.

