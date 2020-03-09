The home locker room at Pegula Ice Arena has never housed a powerhouse women’s hockey program.

Ask anyone that’s been around the team, though, and you’ll find that Penn State is on the right track to glory in an ever-so-difficult CHA conference.

The Nittany Lions finished the 2019-20 season 13-15-8 after being bounced in the CHA Tournament semifinal for the third straight year. While its record may not show it, Penn State is on an upward trend for years to come.

Coach Jeff Kampersal and company began CHA play out of sorts, going 0-3-1 in their first four conference games.

Then something special happened.

Outscoring opponents 14-5 in a four-game span in conference, the Nittany Lions won four straight CHA games for the first time since 2014-15. Penn State swept its series with RIT before splitting a series against non-conference opponent New Hampshire, and then swept its series against Lindenwood.

A team that annually finishes near the bottom of the CHA, the Nittany Lions’ showing that they can win against familiar competition is not only important in the context for this season, but also for seasons ahead.

In its success, Penn State found continuity in its starting line and was able to rely on a subset of players to play big minutes in big games.

That consistency began with the players who are expected to put pressure on opposing defenses — the offense.

As junior forward Natalie Heising enters her final year as a Nittany Lion, expectations should be high in Happy Valley for a seasoned front line.

The second all-time leading goal-scorer in Penn State history, Heising had a down year in 2019-20. The Minnesota native picked up 13 goals and eight assists for a total of 21 points on the season.

However, Heising was the most efficient out of any Nittany Lion who took 20-plus shots. She found the back of the net on 11 percent of her shots, compared to the team’s average of 6 percent.

With Heising’s return, Penn State is set to enter a year teeming with opportunity as it takes advantage of one more year with one of the best players in team history to don the blue and white.

A successful team doesn’t just rely on offense, though. Luckily for the Nittany Lions, they won’t have to.

Penn State returns its most important position next season, as junior Chantal Burke will likely begin her first full season as the feature goalie.

The Canadian netminder was one of the best in college hockey over the course of the season after taking the starting spot from an injured Jenna Brenneman in nonconference play.

Burke finished with a .937 save percentage and tallied a staggering seven shutouts on the year, good for fourth in the NCAA.

Burke’s regular season was bookended with a dramatic 2-0 shutout win over Mercyhurst, who sat at the top of the CHA. Before that win, Kampersal and company had never won against the Lakers.

The Nittany Lions took plenty of punches in their fifth straight losing season, but their consistent losing hasn’t deterred recruits.

Penn State, even with its returning players, is set to bring in one of its best recruiting classes in recent memory. Incoming freshmen Lyndie Lobdell and Kiara Zanon propelled Team USA to a gold medal in the World Junior Championship in Slovakia.

Zanon scored the winning overtime goal in the championship game against Canada and her scoring prowess will almost certainly provide Penn State with a spark once she arrives on campus.

The Nittany Lions’ season may compare on paper to seasons past, but this past campaign was full of moral victories for a team on the rise.

Things didn’t turn out the way Penn State may have hoped, but the foundation is being set for the Nittany Lions to make an eventual run for the crown — Rome wasn’t built in a day.