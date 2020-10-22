Halfway through its semester of preparation for a potential spring season, Penn State field hockey is not taking its foot off the gas.

Coach Char Morett-Curtiss stressed that preparation has recently turned up a notch, even though a season may not start until March.

Last week, the team held two intrasquad scrimmages, which Morett-Curtiss called “two of the most physical games I have ever noticed with players wearing Penn State uniforms.”

The team’s effort has impressed Morett-Curtiss, as she praised her players’ energetic approach to scrimmages.

“Our team lacked that a little bit last year," she said. "Maybe that was a matter of lack of experience, but seeing them compete against each other, and that these games mean something to them, is a coach’s dream."

Forward Abby Myers, a fifth-year senior, commented on how the team’s training regimen has kept her squad fit to step on the field in the spring.

“There is a difference between being in shape and being in game shape,” Myers said. “Getting as many touches on the ball, playing as much as we possibly can, it will just help us be ready to play and be prepared for when we actually do in the spring.”

In August, the NCAA approved a measure granting an extra year of eligibility to all fall athletes.

Morett-Curtiss believes the NCAA made the right decision, and is looking forward to the potential of another year with her seniors when they do take the field in the spring, and potentially beyond.

“The kids that we have on this team today, especially Abby, [Madison Hutson], and Bree Bednarski, have been outstanding,” she said. “They’re going to help us certainly in the spring, but I would love to see them help us in the fall.”

Myers does not plan to utilize her extra year, as she looks to move on to graduate school.

The four other seniors face a decision over the next year — one that Morett-Curtiss said will be a two-way discussion between her and her players.

“I’ve watched them grow since their freshman year, and they have impacted our program so positively,” she added. “I think it’s a decision that the kids and the coaches have to make together.”

This year the Nittany Lions feature five true freshmen, who face the task of adapting to the college game amid the coronavirus pandemic and a postponed season.

Myers noted that this year’s freshmen have kept their heads up, despite the challenging circumstances.

“When they come to practice, they’re not gloomy,” she said. “They don’t pity themselves, they don’t look sorry for themselves at all, so they’re out there working hard.”

Myers’ younger sister, Caroline, is a freshman on the team. Despite their close bond, Myers aims to help the team’s other four other freshmen in the same way.

“I really try to keep our relationship on the field and in the locker room professional,” she said. “She’s my sister, so I do joke around with her a lot, but I never try to make it personal. I don’t try to focus on her more than any other freshmen.”

In addition to preparing for the upcoming season, Morett-Curtiss must also look toward the future, and make strides in recruiting new players to the program.

This task has undoubtedly been difficult, as potential recruits are not currently authorized to visit campus, and Morett-Curtiss' staff can not currently evaluate many high school players across the country.

“When you don’t get a chance to come on campus and really get a feel of the atmosphere, the school spirit, the beautiful campus, the support systems we have, not to have those in-person meetings, I think definitely hampers us,” Morett-Curtiss said.

