Team Canada danced around Team USA’s defensive zone with possession of the puck in the 2020 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship game as it extended into overtime.

Kiara Zanon and team captain Maggie Nicholson cut off a pass meant for a Canadian defenseman and a tight defense suddenly turned into a footrace toward Team Canada’s goalie.

Just before Nicholson peeled off from the net, she dished a backhand pass off to Zanon, who smacked it past the goaltender.

Just like that, the United States won its eighth gold medal since 2008, thanks to a future Nittany Lion.

Zanon, along with USA teammate Lyndie Lobdell, are two of the seven commits who will join Penn State for the 2020-21 season.

Watching the goal unfold, you never would have known Zanon was looking for a line change off the ice.

“I was at the end of a long shift,” Zanon said. “I was actually trying to get off but I got stuck out there. [It was] me and Nicholson.”

Zanon recalls pressuring Canada’s defender at the top of the blue line with Nicholson and the two poking the puck away to turn game play into a 2-on-1.

“[Nicholson] made a great pass, all I had to do was tap it in,” Zanon said.

Zanon and Lobdell had plenty of success with their club teams before making it on Team USA, but before representing their country, they had to undergo the long and anxiety-inducing process of being selected for the U18 team.

“It's very nerve wracking,” Lobdell said. “A lot of anxiety in it, but the outcome is amazing and the experience is amazing no matter what.”

The process begins in the spring before the tournament takes place.

The first of many tryouts is district camp, a local tryout of sorts held in 12 different areas. If they make it through camp without being cut, they are invited to a what Crowell calls “select camp” in the summer.

From then to August, 72 of the most elite female players for that age group in the nation are cut down to 22 by August. The players still remaining are then invited to play in the USA Women’s Hockey National Festival.

“They’re always under pressure in those tryout environments,” Team USA U18 coach Maura Crowell said. “They don’t know where they stand, even if you’ve made the team before, there are no guarantees.”

Crowell continued to say that even when tryouts are over and the roster is posted, a whole new wave of pressure is soon to come.

“Even once you make that world roster and there with us, it’s another level of pressure. Now you’re with the top players in the country,” Crowell said. “We’re talking about representing your country and wearing the red, white and blue. It’s the highest honor for them.”

The selected players then move on to play against Team Canada in a series. After the series and festival in August, the team waits until November for the tournament roster.

“To have the opportunity is just absolutely incredible. I think the piece that sticks with me is obviously the competition. You're playing against the best players, and every game is a close game. You never know what could happen,” Zanon said.

Lobdell echoed her future teammate’s sentiments.

“It is insane honor to be able to play with Team USA. I know that we have a lot of eyes on us, but it is surreal to think that so many eyes are on us and on me,” Lobdell said. “The focus was really on us in December, so many people were wondering how it was going and watching us.”

“It was really amazing to be a part of that but I tend to focus on what we are doing on and off the ice instead of who's watching and what's going on on the outside.”

In the end, the extensive process of making it to Worlds was all worth it to Zanon and Lobdell, especially when it ended with them winning gold.

“Everyone asks me, ‘How does it feel?’ and I can't put it into words,” Zanon said. “It is something I have worked towards my whole life, all of us have. And last year we came up short. So to come out on top this year, especially against Canada, it means more than anything.”

Lobdell, who was not a part of the team last year, did not experience the sting of losing to Canada, but she was ecstatic nonetheless about winning gold.

“It is unbelievable. It took a long time for it to sink in and still hasn't fully sunk in at this point,” Lobdell said.

After performing on a stage the world was tuning in on, coming to Penn State will be a big change for the pair. Nevertheless, the two look forward to their futures at Penn State.

“[Visiting Penn State] got me so pumped up to be a part of something that's growing so much and being a part of a team that wants to be the best, wants to do what they can to be the best,” Lobdell said. “I’m coming in with a class that I'm actually really excited about and a coach who I've been following for a while. I'm excited to be a part of this team and see what it has to bring.”

Crowell spoke highly of the two and how big of an impact she believes the two will have on the Penn State team.

“I think they'll be impact players right away. They're both awesome kids, great to work with, very coachable and both mature,” Crowell said. “I think they're both going to add a ton to [Penn State’s] offense and I think they'll both add good speed.”

Having the experience and history Zanon and Lobdell have to their names, the two are likely to become valuable contributors to Penn State.

“Knowing the two of them and what they bring both on and off the ice and knowing a lot of teams around the country from a distance, I would say that they have the ability to really help a culture, help from the on ice product that they're able to put out there and help get the program to a really good spot,” Crowell said.

Crowell did caution that the two are still young and that they may need to adjust before producing for the team.

“They're still going to be freshmen and they're going to be going through those growing pains,” Crowell said, “But as they grow and develop over the years I would expect great things from them.”