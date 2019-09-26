Penn State junior Natalie Heising calls the rinks at Pegula Ice Arena home.

But this summer, she settled in nicely to a new, potential post-college home — the Lake Placid Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York, which houses the USA Women's Hockey team.

Heising had the opportunity to play in the 2019 National Festival for the USA Over-18 Team Gold. The festival was held from Aug. 5-13 and served as a training session after which 22 players were selected to play in a pair of series against Team Canada in Lake Placid from Aug 14-17 .

While Heising was not one of the 22 selected to play in the 2019 series, she has had experience with the USA Hockey team. In 2016 and 2017, Heising helped team USA win back-to-back gold medals at the IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship.

“From both my conversations with Natalie, she said she thought she had a really good 10 days,” coach Jeff Kampersal said. “She thought she probably deserved a better fate at having a crack at playing against Canada in that series, but hopefully USA Hockey has given her good feedback in terms of her own game.”

Heising has brought the experience she gained from her time with the USA Hockey team back to Penn State, and her teammates can attest to it.

“[Natalie] was invited to USA camps for a reason. She's got incredible puck management, she knows how to score, and knows how to play all areas of the game. So she’s definitely deserving of being there,” senior defender Katie McMillan said. “And when she comes back, she brings a lot from camps to our team — in terms of just pace of play and puck management and finding ways to find teammates.”

Having a history stretching back to 2015 with USA Hockey, Heising has not only brought back experience from team USA, but elevated expectations for herself and her team at Penn State .

“I think USA Hockey has given me a lot of experience with different dynamics and teams and really high level players,” Heising said. “They're so knowledgeable, [the festival] is a week for me to soak all that up, and I really enjoy doing that because then I can come back here and help our team be the best they can be based on what I've learned.”

After a 2018-19 campaign which was Penn State’s most successful season in four years, the Nittany Lions have an especially difficult stretch to open their 2019-20 slate. Kampersal’s team will open with a series on the road before facing Wisconsin — the defending NCAA champions — the following weekend.

“Our coaches lay out expectations for us every single day and for every single weekend,” Heising said. “I think our team does best when we are just focusing on little things, and as long as we are meeting those expectations and goals for the weekend, I think we'll see success.”

As for Heising’s own expectations, she believes that the will to compete within in the team will be the driving force that will lead the Nittany Lions to success.

“We should have four pretty strong lines that we can rely on,” Heising said. “I think all of our forwards are competing and want to be out there and help our team win. I think if we're competing internally we will compete pretty hard on the ice playing other teams.”

Heising also mentioned that the defense looks strong this year, and that she believes that if the team is consistent in that aspect, Penn State will have a good year offensively and defensively.

“Every single girl on the team is wanting to make this program better, and we're going to do whatever it takes to make that happen,” Heising said.