A weak second period saw Penn State get into a hole that it couldn’t dig itself out of.

The Nittany Lions (3-5-3) lost to Robert Morris (3-5-1) by a score of 5-2 in the first game of the series on Friday night.

Penn State fell behind early with a Colonial power-play goal from junior defender Emily Curlett 7:06 into the first.

Senior forward Brooke Madsen quickly took back the momentum for the Nittany Lions with a power-play goal, which was followed by freshman forward Rachel Weiss’ second goal of the season.

Penn State drew five power-play opportunities, but only scored off of one. Robert Morris took advantage of both of its chances, scoring two power-play goals.

The Colonials totaled nine assists while the Nittany Lions tallied three.

Below are some takeaways from Penn State’s third straight loss.

Freshmen show up

On a day where positive takeaways are tough to come by, a couple of freshman Nittany Lions foreshadowed a solid future for Penn State.

Weiss scored her second goal of the season while freshman defender Mallory Uihlein totaled two assists.

The young duo finished with five total shots, two of them being on goal.

Robert Morris takes control in the second

Penn State had momentum heading into the second period, but gave it up to Robert Morris by allowing three unanswered goals in the second period alone.

The Colonials dominated the stat sheet in the period, with 18 shots on goal. The Nittany Lions only recorded two shots on goal in 20 minutes of play.

The lopsided second period carried Robert Morris to its first conference win of the season.

Penn State loses first conference game of season

The first game of November also brought Penn State’s first CHA game of the season.

The Nittany Lions are now in the meat of their schedule, with all but four remaining games being against conference foes.

The lackluster start to conference play can be corrected with a more respectable performance against Robert Morris on Saturday. That game will begin at 3:05 p.m.