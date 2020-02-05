Junior Chantal Burke has been named January CHA Goalie of the Month.

Burke was also CHA December Goalie of the Month. She has acquired three CHA Goalie of the Week awards this season.

Burke now has 21 games played and 10 wins to her name in the 2019-20 season. Her average save percentage is .934 after facing 495 shots.

Coach Jeff Kampersal says that Burke’s recent performance in net has contributed significantly to the team’s recent upswing.

“Burke has been doing a really good job in net and that is probably the ultimate reason that we've had success” Kampersal said.

He added that ever since Thanksgiving, the team as a whole has bought into the season more.

Burke will play her 22nd and 23rd game this season this weekend against Robert Morris.