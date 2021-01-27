Penn State has jumped out to a fast start for a multitude of reasons, but one stands alone: team chemistry.

Coach Jeff Kampersal said he’s really proud of the commitment and discipline his team has demonstrated through ten games of play, and he’s grateful to be at the helm for the first-place Nittany Lions.

Not only is his team now ranked No. 8 in the USCHO Poll, but two of his players earned College Hockey America (CHA) weekly honors.

Junior forward Amy Dobson earned CHA Player of the Week after her first multi-point game and a three-point weekend against Mercyhurst. Freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun was named CHA Rookie of the Week after giving up two goals in as many games against the Lakers.

“I was telling the team it’s definitely an honor, and it’s good those individual players got recognized,” Kampersal said.

Kamperal explained how he told the team about what a great leader Dobson has been all year. He’s happy the Hamilton, Ontario, native got recognized for her recent contributions.

“All of our shifts have been solid, but there was one particular shift with about four to five minutes left in the last game where Dobson had a really good angle, played the middle of the rink out, and she had to make a huge extra-effort play,” Kampersal said. “Those little plays are not recognized as much, but they are hugely important.”

Kampersal mentioned that each player knows the team’s success depends on her respective linemates. This year, every player on each line is celebrating one another.

“The No. 8 ranking is important to the program in terms of the work they have all put in, but we try to not pay too much attention to it”, Kampersal said. “Statistically, I think we could be ranked higher, but the team has done a very good job focusing on the task at hand.”

Kampersal said you can tell the team is really happy, but the Nittany Lions don’t talk about rankings. Instead, they just go out and play.

“We have a mark on our back now,” Kampersal said. “Lindenwood has nothing to lose, so we need to go in there, do our job and be consistent.”

Kampersal mentioned areas where he is looking for improvement from the team this weekend, including better work in the faceoff circle, on power plays and in the Nittany Lions’ defense in general.

“For us, it’s just trying to maintain our load and make sure we are working,” Kampersal said. “We are not working so much as they are emptying their tanks before the weekend.”

Heading into this weekend’s games against Lindenwood University, Kampersal said he wants his team to be aggressive and that they need to be ready for contact.

