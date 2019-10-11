A first-period strike saw Natalie Heising rise in the record books.

With a goal scored 16:24 into the first period, Heising, a junior forward, broke a tie to move up to fourth on the Penn State all-time scoring list.

The goal also opened the game’s scoring and put Penn State up 1-0 on Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

To coach Jeff Kampersal, Heising’s strike can be attributed to the other forwards she’s out on the ice with and that their chemistry is only going to keep increasing.

“She’s been playing with Shea [Nelson] and Brooke [Madsen] and the three of them have done really well,” Kampersal said.

While the start of the season may not have gone the way the team wanted it to, Kampersal is hopeful for future offensive production.

“We just have to allow those three to play together and find their rhythm. Hopefully they can it going on production. For now, it’s not for a lack of trying, but they’re still probably getting used to one another,” Kampersal said.

Heising’s goal gave much-needed momentum to the Nittany Lions, as the team was winless prior to the game. With that boost, Penn State finished the game with a shutout and another score to win 2-0.

Heising thinks that the Nittany Lions having a stout defensive showing improves the overall production from the team.

“Well I think our defense has always been a really strong part of our game, regardless of who we’re playing,” Heising said. “So, for us, as long as we know that we’re strong on D and we’re confident back there, we can break the puck out, block shots, make good passes out of the D-zone, we can turn that around and get strong offensive play and get a lot of shots on their goalie.”

Heising, only being a junior, is also in first place for all-time power-play goals. Continuing to push her name up to the top of the record books, Heising focuses on team success rather than individual accolades.

“No. Not at all,” Heising said when asked if she thinks about records when out on the ice. “You guys like to point it out and see it out there but it doesn’t really matter.”

Penn State continues its homestand against RPI on Saturday at 1 p.m.