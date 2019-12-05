Freshman defenseman Mallory Uihlein was awarded the honor of Rookie of the Month by the CHA.

Last weekend, when Penn State traveled to Vermont to play in the Windjammer Classic Tournament, it was Uihlein who had three assists in the team’s first game against the University of Vermont, where they won 4-0. In the Friday game, Uihlein tied a program record for amount of assists in a game.

On Saturday when playing against Clarkson, Uihlein was awarded another assist. She now ties sophomore defender Rene Gangarosa for most assists for the season with seven assists.

Uihlein was named to the Windjammer Classic All-Tournament team for her impressive performance over the weekend.

“She plays with her head up, she’s a great skater, she understands what she’s doing out there and I do think she’s deserving [of the Rookie of the Month title], not just from watching this past weekend but from an overall perspective,” Kampersal said.

Uihlein has a total of seven assists through 16 games this season.

While Uihlein has yet to find the back of the next herself, she has no problem helping to generate offense according to Kampersal.

“She’s a passer before she is a shooter but she generates a lot of offense by getting the puck out quickly. She started a play [against Vermont], which allowed Brooke to make a play. If we can continue to get her to make that happen, we’ll be very grateful for that.”