A mid-afternoon game in Erie showed some tension between the two teams.

Penn State (9-9-5) tied Mercyhurst (12-8-3) by a score of 1-1 on Friday in the first game of the series.

Mercyhurst opened the scoring early, just over a minute into the first period. The Lakers finished the first period with four shots on goal, demonstrating efficiency on scoring opportunities.

The next goal wasn’t until two minutes left to play in the third, when sophomore defender Rene Gangarosa struck on the power-play.

Neither team could find the net in overtime, even with a Mercyhurst power-play opportunity.

Both teams blocked 16 shots.

Junior goaltender Chantal Burke saved 29 shots, earning a .967 save percentage continuing her hot start to the season.

Below are some takeaways from this afternoon’s defensive showcase.

Natalie Heising puts up a valiant effort

Penn State’s spark plug couldn’t get it going, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort.

Junior forward Natalie Heising tallied eight shots on goal in the affair, with just three shots missing the mark.

Heising also picked up one penalty and won four faceoffs.

Myriad of penalties for both teams

In a low-scoring affair, there were plenty of mental lapses on both sides.

The two teams combined for twelve total penalties.

Although Penn State had six power-play opportunities, the team only capitalized on one of them.

Much like the Nittany Lions, Mercyhurst converted on one power-play opportunity out of its six.

The Nittany Lions gain a point in conference play

Penn State, in a close game, had plenty of opportunities to tie things up early, but relied on a late rally to even things up.

The Nittany Lions and the Lakers were pretty even in shots on goal, with Penn State with a one-shot advantage.

Penn State is now 4-3-2 in the CHA.

The second game of the series will begin at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday.