Penn State’s last win over Mercyhurst came in 2016, and while it won’t leave Erie with a loss this time, it won’t leave with a win either.

After three periods of play and one overtime period, the Nittany Lions tied the Lakers 1-1 for their ninth all-time. The two teams also tied 1-1 on Friday.

Mercyhurst scored the first goal of the game late in the first period. It was the second time it scored in the period after an initial goal was scored earlier in the period, but it was waved off after a review.

Penn State started the second period trailing the Lakers 1-0, but halfway through the period, junior forward Katie Rankin found the back of the net and tied the game 1-1.

The second period ended with a tied score, bringing both teams into the third period clawing to secure the lead.

A scoreless third period caused the game to go into overtime. Of the nine games Penn State and Mercyhurst have faced off in since 2018, eight have gone into overtime.

Overtime remained scoreless as well, causing the game to end in another tie.

Penn State's shooting

The Nittany Lions had a tough start to the game in regards to shooting. The team landed only two of the five attempted shots on net in the first period compared to Mercyhurst’s eight shots on goal out of an attempted 26; one of which resulted in a goal.

Penn State came out in the second with some improved shooting and were able to land their mark an additional 12 times after attempting 22 shots. The Nittany Lions accuracy proved to be better than the Lakers in the second period. Fifty percent of their shots hit the net, while Mercyhurst landed forty two percent of its shots on net.

Penn State was able to land another 11 shots on net from the third period to over time after attempting 18 shots. The Lakers also had 11 shots on net after attempting 32 shots.

The Nittany Lions final shots on net percentage was fifty five percent. Mercyhurst once again fell behind in their total shots on net percentage, which was thirty nine percent.

Penalties

Penn State and Mercyhurst found themselves in the penalty box a number of times today.

The Nittany Lions committed two penalties in the first period and two in the second. The Lakers were called for two penalties in the second as well.

By the end of the second period neither team had scored off their numerous power play opportunities.

A late Penn State penalty gave Mercyhurst the opportunity to win the game, but the team was unable to score.

Of the six penalties each team had Friday, Mercyhurst scored off their first powerplay of the game in the first period. Penn State scored a power play goal to tie yesterday’s game on the Lakers’ last penalty of the game.