After a disappointing home series, Penn State will be on the road to take on another struggling team.

The Nittany Lions (3-4-3) will travel to Pittsburgh on Friday to begin an away series against conference foe Robert Morris (2-5-1).

Penn State has faced adversity on the road, totaling a 1-2-3 record. Its sole win came against Providence 4-2 victory.

Penn State is coming off an imperfect weekend in which it was outscored 10-3 against No. 9 Boston University. To turn the tides in its favor, it’ll have to face a potent Colonial offense.

“For two years we’ve been battling and struggling trying to kill the Robert Morris power play,” coach Jeff Kampersal said.

The Colonials have scored 12 power play goals this season, and the Nittany Lions are giving up power play goals at .303 conversion percentage.

On the season, Penn State has shot the puck seven more times than its opponents, but has scored 10 fewer goals. Robert Morris has shot the puck fifty less times than its opponents, but has only scored five fewer goals.

While Robert Morris has struggled recently, the team’s five losses have all been to ranked opponents. The Colonials were held scoreless in their first away series of the season against Cornell and were outscored 9-0.

The Nittany Lions are winless in 11 appearances against the Colonials, including the postseason, since a 3-2 win on Feb. 17, 2017. Kampersal attributes that stretch to a lack of physicality.

“In those games [against Robert Morris] one thing we lacked was physicality, playing the wall and that kind of thing,” Kampersal said.

The team, however, focuses on trying to control only what it can control.

“We mainly focus on ourselves,” Kampersal said.

The first game of the series is set to begin on Friday at 7:05 p.m., followed by a Saturday game at 3:05 p.m.