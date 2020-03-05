Physicality in the first period between Penn State and RIT gave both teams multiple scoring opportunities.

This theme continued on throughout the game and would ultimately lead to the Nittany Lions coming out on top of the Tigers with a 4-1 win.

The first goal of the game came just 35 seconds before the conclusion of the first period. First to score was junior RIT player Ellie Larson, one of the top 10 scorers on the Tigers, who scored in two out of the four 2019-20 regular-season games against Penn State.

By the end of the period, the score was 1-0 in favor of RIT, who had 10 shots on goal compared to Penn State’s 15.

The Nittany Lions returned to the ice with momentum and scored their first goal of the game at 7:57 into the period. Sophomore Anna Promersberger found the back of the net to make the score tied at 1-1.

Four minutes after Promersberger’s goal, junior Natalie Heising was able to smack in a puck sitting in the crease to make the score 2-1.

The goal came after a chaotic scramble in front of the net that left RIT goalie Terra Lanteigne on her stomach and just out of reach from the puck.

Shots on goal in the second period were 27 for the Nittany Lions and 20 for the Tigers.

Penn State was able to carry pressure from prior periods into the third period, causing the team to dominate the third period in terms of shots on goal and puck control.

Heising was fed a shot from across the slot that she was able to shoot in off the post, securing Penn State’s third goal of the game and increasing its lead to 3-1.

Heising scored one last goal with less than a minute left in the game on an open net goal, making the score 4-1 and securing her first hat trick of the season.

The Nittany Lions finished the game with 37 shots on net and won the game with a final score of 3-1.

Urgency helps Nittany Lions

The Nittany Lions had an extra skip in their stride in today’s game.

The team attempted 13 shots on net before the halfway mark of the period. By the end of the period, the team had attempted 29 shots on net.

In addition to persistent pressure Penn State put on Lanteigne, it also successfully protected the slot in front of junior goalie Chantal Burke, excluding the last-minute goal at the end of the period.

Penn State defense was able to fend off five consecutive shots in the slot from making their way to Burke, showing the teams effective defense and ability to collapse in front of the net to minimize RIT’s scoring opportunities.

Urgency in the first gave way into an intense second period, with lots of action after the play and hard played spurts throughout the period. Penn State’s gained momentum in the second, leading to two goals for the team.

Burke plays to win

Burke was in the zone in the second period of the game and made some big saves.

The All-CHA goalie made 10 saves throughout the period and was able to fend off multiple odd player opportunities including a five-on-three powerplay opportunity in favor of the Tigers and additional rushes where RIT had one more player than Penn State in on the play.

Burke’s gameplay in the second may have been the difference-maker that gave the Nittany Lions the momentum they needed to produce goals.

Another win in the books

Penn State documented its 22nd franchise win over RIT in the quarterfinals of the 2019-2020 CHA tournament tonight.

While this season was the first since 2015 that Penn State lost more than one game to the Tigers, the team was able to knock out any prior challenges it faced when playing RIT to secure the win, leading it to advance to semifinals to play Mercyhurst, the No. 1-seeded team in the CHA on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

The Nittany Lions recently faced off against the Lakers and were able to come up with the win.

Rene Gangarosa

The sophomore defender did not return to the ice after blocking a shot early in the game. Her absence in Friday’s game could create some trouble for Penn State.

Senior Katie McMillan and freshman Mallory Uihlein were two of the defenders that stood out and stepped up in absence of Gangarosa in today’s game.