After a 4-2 victory over Providence yesterday, Penn State was unable to defeat Providence in the second series away game.

The Nittany Lions tied the Friars at 2-2, their third tie of the season thus far.

Junior forward Sophie Slattery at 18:16 in the first had the first shot of the game. Her shot was followed by a spurt of activity in the Nittany Lions’ offensive zone.

At 11:13, just seconds before Weiss was about to step back on the ice from her penalty, Providence player Chloe Gonsalves scored from the high slot on the powerplay for the first goal of the game.

With 28.6 seconds left to play, Providence player Delany Couture took a penalty for body checking, awarding Penn State a power play.

The Nittany Lions were able to capitalize quickly on the powerplay. Less than ten seconds later, senior forward Brooke Madsen scored, tying the game 1-1.

Shortly after, Penn State scored with less than three seconds left in the period, making the score 2-1.

The goal was initially awarded to junior forward Shea Nelson, then Madsen. But after reviewing the play, it was junior forward Natalie Heising who was awarded the goal.

In the third period, junior goaltender Chantal Burke came out with a huge series of saves in the second period, nixing multiple power-play opportunities.

Burke did let one power-play goal through at 18:52 to tie the game and force the eventual overtime period.

Neither team was able to score in overtime despite the Nittany Lions getting a power-play chance, resulting in a tied game at 2-2.

In the dog house

Both Penn State and Providence found themselves in the penalty box often throughout the game.

After stoppages of play, there were many times where members of both teams would take scraps at each other, like in the second period when senior defender Katie Rydland slashed the stick of a Providence player for taking a poke at Burke after the whistle.

Burke shines again

After being named CHA Player of the Week, goaltender Burke earned 29 saves. The junior posted a .935 save percentage in the game.

Burke’s performance once again showed her capabilities as the starting goaltender.

Shots on shots on shots

Penn State took 41 attempts in the game against Providence, which had 65 shot attempts.

The high volume of shots kept both teams on their toes throughout the game.