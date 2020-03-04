Junior goaltender Chantal Burke, sophomore defender Izzy Heminger and freshman defender Mallory Uihlein are being recognized by College Hockey America for their performances this season.

Burke led the pack in being selected to the All-CHA First Team.

The goalie finished the regular season with a GAA of 1.64 and save percentage of .938. Burke had seven shutouts to show for, eclipsing the former team record of four and tying the team career record for shutouts.

Her GAA and save percentage put her atop of the conference rankings, while also checking in at No. 7 in the nation.

Burke also had three CHA Goaltender of the Months awards to boast. She is the first Nittany Lion goaltender to be included in the All-CHA First Team.

Heminger was named to the All-CHA Second Team. She accrued 15 points throughout the 32 games played, on four goals and 11 assists. She also leads the team in plus-minus rating with a +7.

She currently ranks fourth in Penn State records with 28 points as a defender in her 66 games played.

The freshman Uihlein was named to the CHA All-Rookie Team. She impacted the team instantly, notching 11 points with two goals and nine assists while blocking 58 shots, enough to be in second place for the Penn State this season.

She was awarded CHA Rookie of the Month in November, the fourth Nittany Lion to do so.

She raked in five assists in the month. Three of those came by way of a game against Vermont, tying a single-game high in Penn State history.

Her standout performance also earned her the recognition to the Windjammer Classic All-Tournament team.

Uihlein is the third Penn State freshman blueliner to make her way into a CHA All-Rookie Team.