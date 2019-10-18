Penn State is streaking.

The Nittany Lions (3-2-2) won 4-2 against the Providence Friars (2-2-1) on Friday night.

Prior to last weekend, Penn State was winless after four games. The tides turned with two straight shutouts against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and that momentum carried over to Penn State’s first road victory of the season.

Following a dominant showing against RPI, sophomore defender Izzy Heminger looked confident against the Friars.

Heminger finished the day with 11 total shots attempted, five of those being on goal. She also contributed in the defensive zone, with two blocks.

Junior forward Natalie Heising, who was leading the team in points before this game, was quiet for much of the night.

Heising finished with just three total shots and secured only two on goal.

Senior forward Brooke Madsen scored the third goal of the game for Penn State early in the third period.

Junior forward Katie Rankin iced the game with an empty-net goal with 26 seconds left to play.

Below are some takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ first away win.

Rene Gangarosa leads the scoring charge

For the second game in a row, a defender has led Penn State in scoring.

Last game, it was Heminger with two goals. This time, sophomore defender Rene Gangarosa led the charge with two of her own.

Gangarosa entered the affair with just one career goal, but her offensive presence was evident with five shots on goal and two scores.

Gangarosa led the team with a +3 plus/minus.

Chantal Burke has a great showing

With senior goaltender Jenna Brenneman still out with an injury, junior goaltender Chantal Burke held the Friars to just two goals on 61 shot attempts.

Burke totaled 31 saves and secured her third straight victory.

Burke exemplified her dominance with a stopped Providence attack with three saves in 10 seconds during the second period.

As Burke continues to perform well, coach Jeff Kampersal’s team is sure to have a goaltender competition upon Brenneman’s return.

Penn State steals first game on the road

With this win over Providence, the Nittany Lions now have one win on the road this season.

The stat sheet, however, favored Providence in almost every way except for goals scored.

Providence tallied 61 shots on the day, 14 more than Penn State. The Friars also finished with seven more shots on goal than the Nittany Lions.

After an uncharacteristic loss by Providence, Penn State has a shot at a visiting sweep on Saturday at 3 p.m.