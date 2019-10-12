Penn State seems to have found its rhythm.

A weekend removed from a disappointing series at Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions (2-2-2) won 3-0 to complete a series victory against RPI (0-6-0).

Penn State had two goals scored by one defender in sophomore Izzy Heminger. The goals were Heminger’s first two of the season and the fifth and sixth of her career.

The Nittany Lions got out to a quick lead in the first and never lost it. The team had 17 shots on goal in the period compared to RPI’s eight.

Penn State came out of the first intermission hot, with a power-play goal from senior forward Katie McMillan. The Nittany Lions continued the scoring with Heminger’s second strike to put the team up 3-0.

Below are some takeaways from the game.

Physical play by both teams

This second matchup between the two teams seemed more contentious than Friday’s game.

RPI picked up four penalties in the second period, one of which was a game misconduct that led to the ejection of RPI’s graduate forward Claudia Black.

Penn State was more disciplined and used RPI’s aggressiveness to its advantage. The Nittany Lions scored two power-play goals in the second period alone.

Second straight shutout

There were questions coming into the weekend as to if junior goaltender Chantal Burke would be successful following two tough outings against Wisconsin.

Burke answered those questions with consecutive shutouts and 15 saves in Saturday’s game.

With Penn State on the road again next week, this weekend’s showing in goal is promising for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State controls the puck

This weekend’s stat sheet is reminiscent of the series against Holy Cross, as Penn State yet again came away with a staggering amount of shots compared to its opponent.

The Nittany Lions finished the game with 53 shots on goal and held the Engineers to just 15.

Penn State heads to Providence, RI next weekend to take on the Providence Friars.