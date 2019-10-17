Penn State has a chance to continue its winning ways this weekend in Rhode Island.

The Nittany Lions (2-2-2) will look to up their win streak to three games against the Providence Friars (2-1-1) on Friday in the beginning of a two-game series.

The Friars finished the 2018-19 season at 24-11-2 and won their final three regular season games before losing to Northeastern in the Hockey East tournament semifinal.

This weekend’s matchup can help gauge where the team stands among the competition.

“Providence will be probably the best test that we have to see exactly where we’re at,” coach Jeff Kampersal said.

The Friars lost their only home game this season against Quinnipiac, but Kampersal has high praise for the team.

“They have a team that’s really fast, they play hard, they’re well-coached,” Kampersal said.

“We always just try to focus on good habits and we have keys to each particular game. Primarily good habits, good angling, staying in the middle of the rink,” Kampersal added.

Providence is coming off a series against Bemidji State, in which it won the first game and tied the second after an overtime period. The Friars outscored Bemidji State by four in the series.

Providence often relies on junior forward Maureen Murphy for offense, as she led the team in goals, assists, points, shots and plus/minus last season. She has two goals on the season in four games.

“Providence will be a different test, they have players like Maureen Murphy. We’ll have to be really good in the D-zone,” Kampersal said.

The Nittany Lions are 1-1 against the Friars all-time, with both games occurring last season. Penn State lost the first matchup 2-3 before coming back the next day to win 5-3 at home.

This season, the Nittany Lions are averaging 31.7 shots a game, compared to Providence’s 20.3.

Penn State has a chance of winning four of its first eight in the second season in a row.

The first game of the series will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by a 3 p.m. game on Saturday.