The Frozen Four is a celebrated event in the college hockey world and is especially important for Penn State's women's hockey program, which has hovered right around .500 since its beginnings.

But now, the Nittany Lions are slated to be closer than ever to the Frozen Four.

Pegula Ice Arena will be hosting the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four in both 2022 and 2026.

“This puts our program on the map nationally, and people will be impressed the minute they step foot in the arena,” Penn State coach Jeff Kampersal said.

Kampersal's squad is looking to improve its play and is aspiring to be a top-5 or a top-3 program nationally.

“We want to play the best and try to beat the best, in order to be the best,” Kampersal said. “We feel like we have the resources and the energy to do that.”

Hosting the Frozen Four will be a lot of additional work and may become stressful on the Pegula staff members.

However, Kampersal described the Pegula Ice Arena staff as being exceptional with no egos — keeping an open mind for the concerns of others.

Chris Whittemore, Pegula’s facility manager, spoke about meeting the NCAA standards and certain criteria for the tournament.

The NCAA has not yet told Penn State what it specifically wants in the arena, because its focus is on the 2021 Frozen Four Tournament at Mercyhurst University.

The Pegula staff will have to put up multiple graphic packages around the arena on windows and columns, which will include logos of the Frozen Four placed all around.

"Pegula obviously has all those windows ,which are lovely so [the NCAA] will probably look into having things on the windows to advertise and promote,” Penn State’s events assistant, Jack Craig, said.

Another difficult task that the Pegula staff has to complete before the NCAA tournament is to change out the ice.

They will have to paint the Frozen Four logo on the ice, but this isn't the first time the Pegula Ice Arena staff has changed out the ice.

“When it comes to the ice, we have done that before where we have to put logos out and put things up or build things up, and that’s what we do,” Whittemore said.

Pegula Ice Arena has been used in the past for about 15 Junior Women’s Ice Hockey Leagues that usually come in mid-December for team tournaments, according to Kampersal.

In terms of logistics, the most important things that the Pegula Ice Arena staff has to take care of for the NCAA Tournament is marketing and getting fans to attend.

Craig spoke about the banquets, ceremonies and additional advertising that will go into the tournament.

“A lot of it is just organization, preparation and some of it will be dictated by the NCAA itself in terms of what logos are allowed to be on the ice,” Craig said.

The 2021 Frozen Four Tournament is set to place March 19-21 in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The Pegula staff members will go to Erie to do their homework and learn from their practices of how they set up their arena.

Kampersal is looking forward to hosting the Frozen Four Tournament in State College and hopes to give the NCAA and fans a good experience.

Beyond that, the Penn State team looks up to the players in the Frozen Four Tournament, as it aspires to be one of the teams competing when it comes to town.

"The minute they [players and fans] walk downtown in State College, they will have that good collegiate feel, which we want them to experience as well,” Kampersal said.