Women’s Hockey vs Mercyhurst, Dobson (18)
Defender Amy Dobson (18) defends the puck against Mercyhurst’s Jordan Mortlock (8) during the women’s hockey game against Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Mercyhurst defeated Penn State 3-0.

 Samantha Wilson

Off to the best start in program history, Jeff Kampersal's Penn State squad has continued to impress and turn heads nationally and in the conference.

Ranked No. 8 in the country, the Nittany Lions improved to 8-1-1 this weekend and ran their winning streak to four games after sweeping Mercyhurst.

For their efforts in the Nittany Lions' sweep, forward Amy Dobson was named CHA Player of the Week after recording a goal and two assists, while freshman goaltender Josie Bothun allowed just one goal apiece in both of Penn State's games, stopping 32 and 26 shots, respectively, to be named CHA Rookie of the Week.

Penn State's next scheduled games are Feb. 5 and 6 at Pegula Ice Arena against Robert Morris.

