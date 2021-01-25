Off to the best start in program history, Jeff Kampersal's Penn State squad has continued to impress and turn heads nationally and in the conference.

Ranked No. 8 in the country, the Nittany Lions improved to 8-1-1 this weekend and ran their winning streak to four games after sweeping Mercyhurst.

For their efforts in the Nittany Lions' sweep, forward Amy Dobson was named CHA Player of the Week after recording a goal and two assists, while freshman goaltender Josie Bothun allowed just one goal apiece in both of Penn State's games, stopping 32 and 26 shots, respectively, to be named CHA Rookie of the Week.

A pair of conference sweeps helped lock in these three players to our weekly awards. Congrats to Amy Dobson, Raygan Kirk, and Josie Bothun!https://t.co/OVNHYgm6yw pic.twitter.com/miEKjcRthE — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) January 25, 2021

Penn State's next scheduled games are Feb. 5 and 6 at Pegula Ice Arena against Robert Morris.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE