Penn State wasn’t given any gifts in its CHA conference clash on Valentine’s Day.

The Nittany Lions (10-12-7) lost to RIT (10-16-3) by a score of 4-2 on Friday in Rochester, New York.

Coach Jeff Kampersal and company faced an early deficit after allowing two unanswered goals from the Tigers in the first period. Sophomore forward Hunter Barnett scored both goals for RIT in the first.

After allowing two Penn State goals, RIT regained control 3-2 with a power play goal from junior defensive captain Ellie Larson.

RIT didn’t slow down in the third, riding a goal from freshman forward Rachel Goff to the eventual final score of 4-2.

Junior goalie Chantal Burke wasn’t at her best for Penn State, posting a .840 save percentage on the day with 21 saves.

Junior forward Natalie Heising continued her quest to become Penn State’s all-time leading goal-scorer, but came up empty on five shots on goal.

Below are some talking points from the Nittany Lions’ late-season struggles.

Nittany Lions fail to shoot accurately

Penn State’s loss could ultimately be attributed to its inability to find the net on its shots.

The Nittany Lions had plenty of opportunities to score with 64 total shots, but only hit half of those on target with 32.

Penn State has had a potent offense all season, but a major theme has been in its inability to capitalize on its numerous chances in front of the goal.

First period slippage insurmountable

The Nittany Lions put up a noble fight down the stretch in this affair, but their early 2-0 disadvantage proved too much to overcome.

Penn State never led in the game against a team that previously had just five conference points.

As the Nittany Lions enter the final stretch of the season, gaining points on the road will be crucial because they only have one remaining home series before postseason play begins.

Penn State will try to gain traction in game two of the series, which will begin at noon on Saturday.

Penn State takes advantage of power play chances

In a disappointing loss to one of the CHA’s bottom feeders, the Nittany Lions can find at least one aspect of the game to capitalize on moving forward to the end of the regular season.

Both of Penn State’s goals came off the power play, a focus of the game that it has struggled in all season long.

Penn State’s junior defender Morgan Rolph stopped the first-period bleeding for the Nittany Lions with a power play goal 18:47 into the period. The goal was assisted by senior defender Kate Rydland and freshman forward Rachel Weiss.

The goal was Rolph’s first of her three-year career as a Nittany Lion. She now has ten points in her career.

Senior forward Brooke Madsen found an equalizing power play goal 12:06 into the second period to tie things up at 2-2. She now has seven goals this season, a feat that she has now accomplished in three out of her four seasons at Penn State.