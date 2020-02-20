Penn State looked beyond its normal scoring players this weekend to put up points for them.

Despite losing to CHA opponent RIT, the team was able to take away some positive aspects of the weekend 一 two of them being first career goals scored by sophomore forward Amy Dobson and junior defender Morgan Rolph.

“Last year, Rolph had a goal where she hit an open net,” coach Jeff Kampersal said. “The bench was so happy for her, but someone ended up going offsides, so it got called back.”

But in Kampersal’s eyes, the more recent goal Rolph scored was far more rewarding.

“It was a goal on the powerplay, and she ripped it,” Kampersal said.

In fact, Rolph’s power play goal was scored on her first power play she has ever played on.

“Kate Rydland and I have practiced that play before, but we've never had the chance to do it in a game,” Rolph said.

Rolph added that because the game wasn’t going the way the coaches had hoped for, they decided to put the pair in on the powerplay.

“The coaches decided to make a quick change and, and just try us out there and it ended up working,” Rolph said. “There was a great breakout pass to Rachel Weiss, then she came down the wall and we set it up, we got a pass up to Rydland, and it was exactly how we practice; tape to tape passes and get the shot off low hard. We got it in there for our forwards to go to work and that's exactly what happened.”

“It was nice to finally get the chance to not only score but prove that we can do things other than be stay-at-home defenders.”

Dobson’s goal was scored on a powerplay opportunity as well, and both of the players’ goals involved Kate Rydland, who assisted on Rolph’s goal and took the initial shot on Dobson’s goal.

The two’s breakout goals could be a sign that Penn State can look to more than the average scorers in later games. In regards to Dobson, Kampersal said that although she has a ways to go to strengthen her skills, her ability to play both forward and defender makes her a valuable player and great potential goal scorer.

“This year, she's been locked in in terms of focus, and she definitely has a skill set to be able to hold the puck and have poise with it,” Kampersal said.

He added that midway through the season, the coaching staff decided to have her play forward due to her complimentary playing style to other forwards. Skills she utilized on defense, such as blocking shots, has also translated well into offense in terms of causing havoc in front of opposing teams’ nets.

“I think she gained confidence with more playing time and because of that she's provided more offense” Kampersal said. “She's getting quality chances to score, it's not just fire in the puck to get shots on net. Each game she's gotten two or three legit scoring opportunities, so it's good to see that she's creating those.”

Dobson, who grew up playing defense, recalls the transition a few weeks into the season from defense to forward to be difficult.

“I've always been an offensive minded defender,” Dobson said. “So for me, like those skills have come through years of practicing defense. So I think now my offensive skills have really shone through because of seeing the ice from the point on defense.”

Dobson and Rolph both agreed that they were eager to get their first goals out of the way. Now that the pressure to score their first goals is gone, they can focus on other priorites.

“The pressure is not off, but now I can focus more on the play in front of me,” Dobson said. “Now that I have my first goal out of the way, I can open up for more goals.”

As for Rolph, while scoring was exciting for her, she is looking to help the team in other ways.

“I know that my role on the team maybe isn’t a goalscorer but more so just a playmaker and it's stay home defender,” Rolph said. “If I get another one that'd be fantastic and I look forward to helping the team in that way but if I can get an assist or just make sure that that breakout gets out of the zone or just play my role then that's definitely what I look forward to most.”