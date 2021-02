There’s more hockey on the horizon for Jeff Kampersal’s squad.

The previously postponed games against RIT have been rescheduled.

The teams will square off at Pegula Ice Arena at 5 p.m. Feb. 9 and 10.

They will also take the ice against each other at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 12 p.m. Feb. 20 at Tennity Ice Pavilion.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State women's hockey stays put at No. 8 in latest USCHO Poll After a weekend with a win and a tie, Penn State has held its placement in the national rankings.