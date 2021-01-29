Penn State scored early and often to earn its ninth win of the year

The Nittany Lions netted two goals within nine seconds of one another in the opening frame of their third matchup with Lindenwood and ultimately hung on for a 6-2 victory.

Jeff Kampersal’s squad is still unbeaten in the new year.

Freshman Kiara Zanon opened the scoring with her sixth goal of the season a little over four minutes in, followed by fellow freshman Rachel Weiss on a penalty shot nine seconds later.

The two-goal deficit was cut in half as Lindenwood senior Megan Wagner scored from the high slot with five minutes to go in the opening frame.

In the second period, sophomore Mallory Uihlein and freshman Alyssa Machado each scored their first goals of the season to put Penn State up by three.

The final 20 minutes featured a quick goal by Casey Adimey for Lindenwood to trim the margin before Jessica Adolfsson and Rachel Weiss each scored to put the game out of reach.

Freshman Josie Bothun made her 11th consecutive start for the Nittany Lions, stopping all but two of the 19 shots she faced.

Opposite Bothun, Lindenwood goalie Julia Maguire faced 48 shots and stopped 42 of them.

Nittany Lions start fast in each period.

Just as they did last weekend against Mercyhurst, the Nittany Lion sstarted fast against Lindenwood. Penn Stated netted two goals in the first five minutes of the opening period.

Zanon scored her sixth goal of the year off of a rebound in front of the crease. Seconds later, Weiss deked around Lindenwood goalie Julia Maguire on a penalty shot.

The blue and white then killed off a penalty and followed up with extended pressure in the Lindenwood zone, winning the majority of the faceoffs after dropping the first one.

While the Nittany Lions excelled in transition, they established a physical presence below the goal line and forced turnovers, one of which led to the opening goal by Zanon.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Two Penn State women's hockey players take home CHA weekly awards Off to the best start in program history, Jeff Kampersal's Penn State squad has continued to…

After ringing a shot off the post, the Nittany Lions restored their two goal lead early on in the second as Uihlein scored from the point through a screen. This score was just another goal that resulted from the Nittany Lions’ physical presence and speed on the forecheck.

Penalties continue to hurt the blue and white

While special teams has been a problem for Penn State as of late, this time it was in the offensive zone.

The Nittany Lions had three power play opportunities, the first of which lasted six seconds as Zanon went to the penalty box for a hold off the first faceoff.

On the other two, the Nittany Lions established an offensive zone structure, but could never find the high quality chances that come with being a player up.

The power play has been problematic for the blue and white all year; the Nittany Lions are converting a middling 14.6 percent of power-plays on the season.

Penn State, after falling into penalty trouble in both games against Mercyhurst, also made four trips to the penalty box in key situations in the first two periods.

While the Nittany Lions killed off each penalty, spending additional time a player down led to decreased offensive zone time and more shots against goalie Josie Bothun.

Winning the battle of shots, faceoffs

As is customary for Kampersal’s team, Penn State won the shots battle again against Lindenwood tonight, registering 48 shots on 65 attempts.

While the Nittany Lions usually outshoot their opponents, tonight’s feat was more impressive than usual given how much time they spent shorthanded.

Defensively, Penn State stood tall, holding Lindenwood to only four shots in the first period and not allowing them to gain any momentum from its time spent on the power-play.

While the Nittany Lions lost the majority of faceoffs, they controlled the draws for the first period and won 60% of the faceoffs as they opened up what would be an insurmountable lead over Lindenwood.

Winning the draws in the first period allowed Penn State to not only control the pace of the game in their offensive zone, but also enabled them to set up their transition game through the neutral zone and get shots on Maguire.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE