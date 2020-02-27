Penn State will have a tough time trying to pick up a win this weekend in its last series of the regular season.

The Nittany Lions (11-13-8) are set to face Mercyhurst (18-9-5) in the first game of their final home series on Friday.

Coach Jeff Kampersal has had it rough against the Lakers in his tenure at Penn State, never winning against the CHA powerhouse in his three years at the helm.

The Nittany Lions’ performance over the past few meetings, however, has been admirable. The last four games between the two programs have all ended in ties.

In the last series between Mercyhurst and Penn State, both games ended in a 1-1 tie after neither team could get it going offensively.

Despite his team’s inability to get wins against the Lakers, Kampersal believes that the Nittany Lions’ recent showing against Mercyhurst was something to build off of.

“That was probably one of the better weekends we’ve had in terms of detail coverage, pinning and not giving them a ton of space,” Kampersal said.

This weekend’s series being the last of the regular season also means it’s likely the last time that senior Nittany Lions will play at Pegula Ice Arena.

Seniors Brooke Madsen, Abby Welch, Katie McMillan, Olivia Villani, Kate Rydland and Amanda McLeod are set to take the ice for the final time as Penn Staters this weekend.

With the weekend festivities, Penn State will look to send off its seniors with a pair of wins. Against Mercyhurst, that won’t be easy.

“You know they’re coming to play hockey this weekend, and so it should be a good battle,” Kampersal said.

The Nittany Lions haven’t defeated the Lakers since a 3-2 overtime road victory on Nov. 6, 2016.

To ensure a chance at ending the winless streak against Mercyhurst, junior goalie Chantal Burke will need to have an impressive performance in goal, as the Nittany Lion attack has been lackluster all season long.

Penn State has had just one multiple-goal victory over the past 13 games, and has had multiple streaks of one-goal games in the same span.

Another point of emphasis will be staying disciplined on the ice, as the Nittany Lions are allowing their opponents to score on over 22 percent of their power plays, while only converting on just under 18 percent of their own opportunities.

Penn State is 6-7-5 in the CHA, while Mercyhurst is 12-3-3 in conference play. The Nittany Lions are five points out of third place with 17 conference points.

The first game of the series will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and the second game will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday with senior day festivities.