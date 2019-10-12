Defense may win championships, but a defender’s offense is what Penn State rode to a win against RPI on Saturday.

Sophomore defender Izzy Heminger finished the competition with two goals, her first strikes of the season. The Nittany Lions (2-2-2) finished the day with a 3-0 win over the Engineers (0-6-0).

Along with picking up her first two goals of the year, Heminger also celebrates the team’s first two victories.

“It’s really nice. I don’t remember the last time we got a home sweep and I feel like the team really came together to get those goals,” Heminger said.

Coach Jeff Kampersal attributes Heminger’s success to her preparation.

“It’s a tribute to her work ethic in the weight room. She’s one of our strongest kids, if not our strongest. She shoots from her legs and is able to snap that puck off,” Kampersal said.

Kampersal also believes that Heminger is best with her line partner, sophomore defender Rene Gangarosa.

“Awesome. Izzy’s been great all year. Izzy and Rene as a combo have been great all year,” Kampersal said.

Heminger was one goal away from a hat trick and now has six goals in her career. Her first goal put Penn State up 1-0, and the Nittany Lions never lost the lead from then on.

“It was awesome ─ celebrating with the team is like nothing other. Us moving the puck around worked really well for us,” Heminger said of her two goals.

With its first two wins of the season, Penn State found its rhythm against RPI. Heminger credits that to the Nittany Lions control of pace.

“A lot of it was just controlling the puck, we played Wisconsin last weekend and that was really high pace and a lot of pressure. Slowing it down against RPI, it gave us a lot more time to pick and choose where to pass the puck,” Heminger said.

The Nittany Lions travel to Providence, R.I. for yet another away series against the Providence Friars. Kampersal appreciates that his team completed the series sweep prior to the challenging matchup.

“To win two games at home is great, two shutouts at home is great,” Kampersal said.