Things got chippy Sunday afternoon for the second series game between Penn State and Syracuse.

The Nittany Lions spent 17 minutes in the box throughout the game, which ultimately led to their 3-1 loss.

Before the Nittany Lions could begin to rack up penalty minutes, the Orange got the jump on Penn State early in the period with a goal scored by senior forward Savannah Rennie at 4:43 in the first, putting the Nittany Lions down 1-0.

Besides the initial goal allowed in the first, Nittany Lion goaltender Chantal Burke and junior Syracuse goaltender Allison Small had a quiet first period as the shots on goal after the first were 12-5 in Penn State’s favor.

Besides a massive amount of penalties, the second period did not lead to any change of score. Penn State still trailed Syracuse 1-0. The Nittany Lions spent almost half the period on the penalty kill.

With less than five minutes left in the third period, the Nittany Lions were able to tie the game 1-1 with a goal scored by junior Shea Nelson.

At 18:01, the Orange found the back of the net while on the power play. Junior Jessica Digirolamo was able to gain the lead for Syracuse.

Syracuse secured the lead with an empty-net goal with only 30 seconds left in the third. The goal was scored by sophomore Abby Moloughney.

Penn State power play fails to score

The Nittany Lions were given six power-play opportunities in today’s game.

Interestingly, in yesterday’s game, Penn State’s only scoring play came off of a power-play goal scored by Brooke Madsen.

However, the team had five power-play opportunities yesterday and was only able to score off of one.

Throughout the season, the Nittany Lions have only scored nine power-play goals. Their opponents’ power-play goal average is 19.

Syracuse and Penn State spend time in the box

Both teams racked up serious penalty minutes in the second series game. In the first period, Penn State had one penalty and Syracuse had two.

Penn State started off the second period with a player in the box. Freshman forward Rachel Weiss received a major five-minute penalty for kneeing that put the Nittany Lions in serious danger of giving up another goal.

When the penalty on Weiss completed, Syracuse took its turn in the box. The Nittany Lions served two more penalties before the end of the second.

The Nittany Lions excessive amount of penalties caused Burke to have a hard-working second period, where she faced 15 shots and killed off 9 minutes worth of penalties.

The third period began with Syracuse on the penalty kill. The Orange had one more penalty in the third period as well.

Penn State had three penalties called on them in the third period. The last penalty of the game gave the Orange their scoring opportunity to make the game 2-1.

Penn State proves its strength on the penalty kill

A positive the team can take from its huge amount of penalties is that it was able to successfully kill off 15 minutes worth of penalties on the penalty kill.

Although the Nittany Lions’ power play may not be as productive as the coaching staff may like, they know that their team’s penalty kill is strong.