Mallory Uihlein is among the CHA’s elite for the second time this season.

Following an impressive offensive performance in the Windjammer Thanksgiving Classic, the CHA named Uihlein, a freshman defender, the conference’s Rookie of the Week.

Uihlein totaled three assists in the first game of the tournament against Vermont before picking up one assist against Clarkson on Saturday.

That's two CHA Rookie of the Week awards for Mallory Uihlein this season! She picked up the honor this week after being named to the Windjammer Classic All-Tournament Team!

Uihlein now has seven assists on the season for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State will play two games against RIT this weekend before the winter break.