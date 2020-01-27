Penn State freshman forward Mikayla Lantto was named the most recent CHA rookie of the week.

When Penn State played Syracuse last weekend in an away series, Lantto scored her second goal of the 2019-20 season. Her first goal was scored against RIT in December.

This is the second time this season that Lantto has earned the CHA rookie of the week award.

Lantto currently has three points this season. She also has 28 shots on net with a shot percentage of .071.

Earlier in the season, coach Jeff Kampersal described Lantto as “an awesome kid, she works hard and [is in] great shape. [She] will fit nicely in our league in terms of toughness along the wall and getting to the net to cause havoc.”