The Penn State’s women’s hockey program announced via Twitter on Tuesday it will have a new assistant coach on staff this season.

Melissa Samoskevich joins the Nittany Lions after a collegiate career at Quinnipiac and having competed with Team USA.

Head coach Jeff Kampersal is excited to have Samoskevich part of the program.

“She is a great person, has a ton of energy and was an accomplished player and captain at Quinnipiac,” Kampersal said in a release. “She is a leader that has won at every level of hockey. She will drive our culture.”

Samoskevich played for the Quinnipiac Bobcats from 2015-2019 and scored 54 goals and notched 55 assists for 109 career points, which is the fourth-most points in program history.

While a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team, Samoskevich won a gold medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

Samoskevich was drafted second overall to the Connecticut Whale in the 2018-19 National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) draft.

