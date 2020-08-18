The Penn State’s women’s hockey program announced via Twitter on Tuesday it will have a new assistant coach on staff this season.
Melissa Samoskevich joins the Nittany Lions after a collegiate career at Quinnipiac and having competed with Team USA.
Hockey Valley, let's give a big welcome to our new assistant coach, Melissa Samoskevich (@MSamoskevich)! 📰: https://t.co/aQDmmZruyg#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/4ISwYnJ1Zt— Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) August 18, 2020
Head coach Jeff Kampersal is excited to have Samoskevich part of the program.
“She is a great person, has a ton of energy and was an accomplished player and captain at Quinnipiac,” Kampersal said in a release. “She is a leader that has won at every level of hockey. She will drive our culture.”
Samoskevich played for the Quinnipiac Bobcats from 2015-2019 and scored 54 goals and notched 55 assists for 109 career points, which is the fourth-most points in program history.
While a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team, Samoskevich won a gold medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.
Samoskevich was drafted second overall to the Connecticut Whale in the 2018-19 National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) draft.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
Former Penn State hockey star Nikita Pavlychev has agreed to a one-year contract with the Sy…