Penn State appears to have found its stride.

The Nittany Lions were again without one of their top players but still managed to put together a strong performance, defeating RIT 3-0.

After being absent for the last four games, it was confirmed that sophomore forward Jessica Adolfsson would not be returning to the ice this season after undergoing season-ending surgery.

The Nittany Lions had a slow offensive start in the first period, as their first shot on RIT goaltender junior Jessi O’Leary came after 6:26 of gameplay.

The team, however, was able to pick up momentum and finished the period with 14 shots on net compared to the Tigers’ nine shots on junior goaltender Chantal Burke.

With 35.8 seconds left in the period, freshman defender Mikayla Lantto knocked in her first goal of the season off a rebound shot by junior defender Morgan Rolph, putting Penn State up 1-0.

The Nittany Lions scored again while on the penalty kill at 13:20, making the score 2-0.

The goal was scored by CHA Rookie of the Month Mallory Uihlein. This was her first goal of the season.

Penn State struck again on while on the power play.

At 8:46 in the second period, junior Natalie Heising scored her fourth goal of the season. The Nittany Lions finished the period with a score of 3-0 and 12 shots on net. RIT finished the period with eight shots.

Goal hungry defensemen

Penn State’s defenders showed their offensive prowess in their game against RIT.

Lantto’s goal in the first period was assisted by a defender. The second goal in the first period was scored by defender Uihlein.

In the first period, eight of the 14 shots on net were shot by defenders.

Heising’s goal in the second period was assisted by two defenders, sophomores Izzy Heminger and Rene Gangarosa.

Of the 12 shots on net in the second period, three of those shots were from defenders.

A power-play goal

Penn State was finally able to score on its powerplay, which thus far has been less effective than desired.

In the 2019-20 season, the Nittany Lions have scored on the powerplay 10 times of the 59 times they were awarded a player-up advantage.

The last time Penn State scored on a power play in a regulation game was against Syracuse in November in its 1-1 tie game.

Shots on shots

The Nittany Lions put up a total of 39 shots in their first series home game against the Tigers.

Penn State took the second most amount of shots this game in its 2019-20 season.

The most shots the Nittany Lions have ever put up against another team this season was 43 shots in their first game of the season against Holy Cross.