Jonah Rosen

Penn State continues to make history.

Coach Jeff Kampersal's program moved up one spot to No. 8 overall in the USCHO Poll Monday after recording its first sweep of Mercyhurst in seven years this past weekend.

This is the Nittany Lions' highest ranking to date, and third consecutive week in the top 10.

The team travels to play Lindenwood this weekend, whom it swept earlier this season in State College.

