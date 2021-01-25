Penn State continues to make history.
Coach Jeff Kampersal's program moved up one spot to No. 8 overall in the USCHO Poll Monday after recording its first sweep of Mercyhurst in seven years this past weekend.
This week’s https://t.co/2QgdyNoa0Z Division I Women’s Poll: pic.twitter.com/xYIkDGF6Ze— USCHO.com (@USCHO) January 25, 2021
This is the Nittany Lions' highest ranking to date, and third consecutive week in the top 10.
The team travels to play Lindenwood this weekend, whom it swept earlier this season in State College.
Two weeks ago, Penn State was preparing to play RIT to try to bolster its winning streak.