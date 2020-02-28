Things got chippy at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday evening.

Penn State (11-14-8) lost to Mercyhurst (19-9-5) by a score of 3-0 in the first game of its final regular-season series.

Mercyhurst’s first goal came from Megan Korzack seven minutes into the first period and was the only goal of the period for either team.

After a scoreless second period, the Lakers scored again with a goal from Emma Nuutinen to go up two 5:39 into the third period.

Mercyhurst iced the game with a crunch-time goal from Alexa Vasko in the closing minutes.

The Nittany Lions and Lakers played pretty evenly on the offensive side of the rink, with Mercyhurst edging out Penn State 24-20 on shots on goal.

Coming into the game six points behind third place, Penn State is already locked into the fourth seed in the CHA Tournament.

Below are some takeaways from Friday’s tuneup game for the Nittany Lions.

Game rife with penalties

Both teams spent a notable amount of time somewhere other than the ice — the penalty box.

The Lakers and Nittany Lions combined for 10 total penalties, with Penn State going to the box five times and Mercyhurst going five times.

With the penalty box being occupied by a Nittany Lion for 10 total minutes, Penn State often found itself struggling to find offense with four skaters.

Coach Jeff Kampersal and company would be best served to cut down trips to the penalty box, as the CHA Tournament begins next week in Buffalo, New York.

Chantal Burke does all she can

Penn State’s 3-0 loss certainly wasn’t the fault of its most consistent player over the last few months.

Junior goalie Chantal Burke finished with 21 saves on three goals allowed, good for a .875 save percentage.

Burke came into this tilt first in the CHA in goals-against average (1.65) and save percentage (.937). Her defense on Friday was a bright spot that the Nittany Lions couldn’t parlay into two conference points.

Plenty to work on

Penn State only has one more game in the 2020 regular season before beginning the conference tournament, and the Nittany Lions had plenty of learning opportunities against the Lakers.

Penn State took control of the puck numerous times, just to give it back up directly after. The Nittany Lions were also outmatched on faceoffs 26-20 by Mercyhurst.

With an opportunity to right its wrongs in a rematch against the Lakers on Saturday, Penn State also has a chance to regroup and feel good heading into the postseason.

The second game of the series will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena.