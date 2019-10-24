Penn State will have to find success against a ranked opponent to continue its winning ways this weekend.

The Nittany Lions (3-2-3) host No. 10 Boston University (3-1-1) this weekend in their last series before conference play begins.

The first game of the series will be played at 3 p.m. on Friday, followed by a 1 p.m. matchup on Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena.

Coach Jeff Kampersal’s team is coming off a successful away showing against Providence (2-2-2) last weekend, recording a win and an overtime tie.

Penn State came out of the gates hot in both games against Providence, but allowed the Friars to get back into them in crunch time.

“I thought we did a really great job, primarily the first two periods of each game, we came out really hard and have more offensive chances,” Kampersal said. “In the third periods, we played gritty and tough but we’re kind of hanging on rather than setting the pace.”

Kampersal has high praise for Boston’s goaltender, junior Corinne Schroeder, and anticipates a low-scoring affair against a tenacious defense.

“Their goalie is probably the best goalie, besides Campbell at Wisconsin, that we’ll see all year. [Schroeder] is really solid and last year we had games like a 1-0 game against them, I believe, and a 1-1 tie,” Kampersal said. “It’s kind of crazy to get two goals and three points last year but we’re anticipating it might be the same kind of game.”

Penn State first faced the Terriers in 2015 and has played them pretty evenly in six matchups, with a 2-2-2 record.

In the last meeting between the two teams on December 31, 2018, the Nittany Lions outpaced the Terriers to a 1-0 victory in Boston.

After being routed by No. 1 Wisconsin in consecutive games, Penn State has picked up its play in the two series since. In that stretch, the team has outscored opponents by seven goals and has recorded back-to-back shutouts.

Even as a ranked team, Boston has not looked dominant against its opponents. The Terriers are only outscoring the opposition by 0.4 goals per game and have recorded a sole shutout against UConn (4-2).

To win, the Nittany Lions know they must control the puck and make the Terriers play to their pace.

“We’re trying to set the pace for 60 minutes, that’s our goal,” Kampersal said.