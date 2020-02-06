Natalie Heising is very close to making history.

The junior forward needs one goal to claim second place on Penn State’s all-time scoring list.

Heising is currently tied with former Nittany Lion Shannon Yoxheimer, a 2016 graduate, at 42 goals. The number one all-time scorer is Laura Bowman, a 2017 graduate, with 61 goals.

“I was not aware that I need one more goal to move in second place. That is very exciting but I still have a lot of work ahead,” Heising said.

Heising’s hard work this season has not gone unnoticed by coach Jeff Kampersal, who applauds her on ice work ethic but also her personality as well.

“She’s an awesome person, she’s a culture driver, she works hard. She is very competitive,” Kampersal said. “She cares an awful lot about what she's doing whether it's playing hockey, scoring goals or doing her academic work at Penn State. She's driven to be the best.”

Kampersal added that Heising has had a great career at Penn State and is constantly excelling, but her success did not come without challenges for her to face.

“Other teams essentially beat on her, and will mark her and make her life difficult,” Kampersal said. “She has to find new ways to get the puck to the net to do her thing.”

Kampersal continued to say that ever since Hesing was showcased in her freshman season as CHA rookie of the year with 19 goals, opposing teams are constantly monitoring her based on what she’s done each time the teams have faced off.

“She's probably scored 10 or 12 goals over the three years in the same spot. [She] snipes from there,” Kampersal said. “She's someone that we need to step up on a continual basis because our margin of error is small, so we need all the offense we can get.”

Kampersal said that Heising is constantly pushing herself and her teammates to practice good habits so that she and the program can succeed.

Heising added that her drive for good habits in Penn State’s recent win streak has helped the team.

“I think that during this recent turn around I have helped the team by trying to unify the forwards,” Heising said. “When all of our forwards are playing well we can outwork teams and generate really good offensive opportunities.”

Heising knows that hard work shows enthusiasm. Kampersal hopes that Heising’s philosophy will gain popularity with the younger Penn State players.

“I have told her since she's been here that she's essentially the vehicle to the next generation of Penn State women's ice hockey players,” Kampersal said. “She’s showing them the way that things should be done. To me that will be her legacy.”

In Kampersal’s eyes, Heising's contribution to the team’s recent success has come through her leading by example, being vocal and keeping her teammates accountable.

Heising says that everything she’s learned and contributed to the team has come from insight.

“Being a part of this team for two and half years now I have had many experiences in games, both good and bad,” Heising said. “Because of that, I think girls feel confident in me as a leader, and having five other captains helps too.”

Hesing went on to say that being a leader for the team helps her to boost her self confidence but her and the team captains aren’t the only leaders.

“I look to everyone on the team for leadership because every girl has a different role and every role is important to the success of our team,” Heising said. “I have a lot of respect and admiration for girls that make me want to be a better teammate and hockey player.”