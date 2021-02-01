After a weekend with a win and a tie, Penn State has held its placement in the national rankings.
Coach Jeff Kampersal's program stayed at No. 8 in the latest USCHO Poll released Monday.
Penn State split its away trip at Lindenwood, and sits atop the CHA conference with 20 conference points this season.
The Nittany Lions sit 9-1-2 on the campaign and will host Robert Morris for their next series on Feb. 5-6.
