Penn State amped up its play in the second game of the Robert Morris series this weekend coming off a loss to the team on Friday night.

The Nittany Lions (10-11-7) tied against Robert Morris (16-9-3) with a 2-2 final score after having lost to the Colonials 3-1 the night before.

The Nittany Lions opened the first period with senior forward Abby Welch scoring her fourth goal of the season just minutes after the puck drop.

Penn State put up its second goal of the game at the end of the first period with a goal from junior forward Natalie Heising.

Robert Morris got on the board midway through the second period with a powerplay goal scored by junior defender Emily Curlett. Curlett also scored during the Friday night matchup between the Nittany Lions and the Colonials.

The Colonials’ forward Michaela Boyle scored with 5:52 left in the first period which led to a 2-2 tie.

The score remained 2-2 for the rest of the game.

For regulation play, Robert Morris outshot Penn State 31-28. The final shots including overtime were 37-30 in favor of the Colonials.

Penn State came out aggressive in the first period

The Nittany Lions managed to maintain possession of the puck throughout the majority of the first period.

Penn State outshot Robert Morris in the first period, which was a change of pace from the previous game that the Nittany Lions had played.

The Nittany Lions remained dominant throughout the first half of the game. However, Robert Morris progressively became stronger as Penn State lost momentum.

Heising continues her climb to become Penn State’s leading all-time scorer

After today’s goal against the Colonials, Heising has moved into second place on the list of Penn State’s all-time leading scorers.

Heising now has 43 goals and is now 19 away from surpassing the all-time leading goal scorer Laura Bowman.

The game also marked Heising’s 100th career game.

Penn State unable to make the most of power-play opportunities

Penn State was able to fend off the Colonials during penalty kills throughout the entirety of the first period.

However, the Nittany Lions were unable to keep Robert Morris scoreless in the middle of the second period when Curlett reached the back of the net with a slapshot.

Penn State had several power play opportunities throughout the game, however, each time the Nittany Lions were unable to find the back of the net.

Penn State’s next game will be against RIT on Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. in Rochester.