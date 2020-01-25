A quick spurt of goals in the second period scored by Syracuse sent Penn State into a gap it could not close.

The game ended with a score of 3-1 in favor of the Orange, resulting in a weekend series split.

Unlike yesterday’s game, Brooke Madsen was able to get a shot on goal just moments after the start of the first period for Penn State.

Besides two power-play opportunities for both the Nittany Lions and the Orange, there were no opportunities either team could capitalize on to score a goal. Penn State had 14 shots on goal this period, and Syracuse had 12.

Freshman Mikayla Lantto was able to score on a breakaway 6:40 into the second, putting Penn State in the lead 1-0.

Just minutes after Lantto’s goal, Syracuse struck and found a way past Burke to tie the game up 1-1.

Less than a minute after the team’s initial goal, Syracuse put another one up onto the scoreboard to make the score 2-1 in favor of them.

A decision to pull Burke with 2:20 left in the third period resulted in the Orange’s third goal of the game, making the final score of the game 3-1.

Despite outshooting Syracuse 40 to 24, Penn State was not able to come out of the game with the win.

This weekend’s series was the last scheduled game against the Orange for the rest of the season. Penn State will host another tough CHA opponent, Robert Morris, next weekend at home.

Lantto scores second career goal

The freshman Nittany Lion forward recorded her second career goal in today’s game against Syracuse.

Lantto’s first career goal and first goal of the season came back in December against RIT.

While playing against RIT, Lantto also recorded her first career assist in the second game of the series versus RIT.

Burke’s save percentage

Burke recorded her 20th start today against the Orange.

Burke faced 23 shots today, making her save percentage for this game .917. Prior to the game, Burke had the third-best national save percentage in the NCAA at .944 percent.

Burke had also claimed the fourth-best goals-against average at 1.42 goals per game.

Penn State falls behind in CHA ranking

Penn State’s win over Syracuse yesterday placed it in a tie for third in the CHA rankings with 13 points.

After losing today’s game, Penn State will fall behind Syracuse in the rankings.