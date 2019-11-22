Penn State will face a familiar opponent on Saturday after encountering an unfamiliar two-week stretch.

The Nittany Lions (3-6-3) will host conference foe Syracuse (2-11) this weekend after an unprecedented two-week break for the team.

Penn State last played on Nov. 2 in Pittsburgh against Robert Morris, losing 5-0. Before the break, the team was on a four-game skid and was outscored by opponents 20-5 during that stretch.

“We lost rhythm for a period of time before we broke, and now I think it’s good that we had the break so we can get back on the same page again,” coach Jeff Kampersal said.

Even though the break gave the team a chance to recoup and rest, the length of it was something the team had never seen in this early in the season.

“The next weekend was kind of a monkey wrench, or sort of like a little wrinkle in this year’s schedule. It’s hard because the players want to play,” Kampersal said.

Syracuse’s schedule doesn’t accurately reflect the strengths of the team, as it has battled four ranked teams this season in seven games, losing all of them.

“They’ll be a test for us for sure, they play physical. Every faceoff they either get it away or they make your life difficult,” Kampersal said.

Syracuse has won 361 faceoffs this season opposed to their opposition’s 355, posting a .504 faceoff win percentage.

Penn State has struggled to find the back of the net recently. Junior forward Natalie Heising, the team’s leading goal-scorer a season ago, hasn’t scored a goal since Oct. 19 against Providence.

One of the Nittany Lions’ sole bright spots has been their ability to win faceoffs, with a .522 faceoff win percentage on the year.

The first game of the series begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, followed by the second game at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Following this matchup against the Orange, Penn State will travel to Burlington, Vermont to compete in the Windjammer Classic tournament.

Before that, though, Kampersal had one message for his team to get back on track against a tough Syracuse team.

“Be ready for physicality and give it back, try to be the hammer and not the nail,” Kampersal said.