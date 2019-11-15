When Penn State hosts Syracuse on Nov. 23, it will be the team’s first game in three weeks.

The Nittany Lions last played Robert Morris on Nov. 2 and has had two straight weeks without competition.

Penn State has faced plenty of adversity this season, but does this extended time off help the team or hurt it?

The Nittany Lions’ two straight weeks off in November is unprecedented, as the team has never gotten more than one week off since it joined the NCAA in 2012.

The break may be an odd change of pace, but the extra preparation could help the team take a step in the right direction.

“I think the preparation has gone well for the most part,” coach Jeff Kampersal said. “We’re really trying to simplify things and almost go back to the beginning in terms of basics and habits and have practices where we slow practice down and stop it and correct it.”

Penn State hasn’t been able to convert when finding scoring opportunities, posting a measly .060 shot percentage. The team has also struggled on defense, allowing a .116 shot percentage for opposing offenses.

After working on the fundamentals, the team tries to emulate game situations to keep a competitive edge for gritty games.

“We’ll also have competitive practices where they just play. We’re really trying to increase both competitiveness and habits,” Kampersal said.

Penn State has struggled mightily lately, dropping four straight games and last winning on Oct. 18 at Providence.

The informal break in action allows for the team to refine its play before a grueling conference schedule.

“The break came at a good time because it wasn’t a very good showing the last four games. I thought we played with a lot of heart and soul but we just didn’t really execute. It’s good to sort of catch a break,” Kampersal said.

In its four-game skid, Penn State has been outscored 20-5 and has lost each game by at least three goals.

Kampersal believes that the combination of physical and mental rest will help the Nittany Lions turn the tide and compete against a conference rival in Syracuse.

“We’ll be ready at that point [against Syracuse], the players will be rested,” Kampersal said. “We’ll try to get a little work in with Carl [Ohlson], our team psychologist, while also team bonding and that kind of stuff beyond hockey training.”

Syracuse (2-10) has come across both of its wins on the road and last won against Union in a 5-0 rout.

Chemistry is important in team sports, and Kampersal hopes that his players take advantage of the time they have together during the break.

“Hopefully they do hang together, but there’s nothing organized,” Kampersal said.

After hosting the Orange, Penn State will travel to Burlington, Vermont for the Windjammer Thanksgiving Classic tournament. The team will then host RIT on Dec. 6-7 before the winter break.