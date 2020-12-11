After struggling to find the net in the first two periods against Syracuse on Saturday, Penn State women’s hockey set a different tone in its second matchup against the Orange on Friday, which kept its season alive.

With a leading performance from its underclassmen, the Nittany Lions prevailed victory over Syracuse in its second home series finale 4-3, improving to 4-0-1 on the season.

In the first five minutes of play on Friday, Syracuse kept Penn State’s offense from finding much connection between the puck and the net.

With a fast paced style of play from both teams and an impressive shutout from freshmen goalies Allison Small and Josie Bothun, it was foggy who would put the first points on the board.

It wasn’t for long, however, until freshman Maeve Connolly would give Penn State its first lead 1-0, ending the first period as both teams combined for a total of 16 shots on goal.

The Orange found momentum early in the second period as freshman Tatum White tied the game 1-1 with just under 14 minutes. Junior Abby Moloughney extended Syracue’s lead 3-1 with under two minutes to play, closing out the second period.

Penn State regained momentum from sophomore Juile Gough and senior Natalie Heising, sending Penn State into overtime for its second time this season.

Kiara Zanon capitalizes in overtime

After Penn State’s leading scorer Natalie Heising was unable to capitalize late in the third period, Penn State began 3-on-3 play in overtime for a second time this season.

In 3-on-3, coach Jeff Kampersal put faith in his youth on the team with three freshmen on the ice.

It proved successful.

The entirety of the game, Penn State’s youth had a large impact on the impressive Nittany Lion performance, but Kiara Zanon capped off the young Nittany Lion’s efforts in the final moments.

Zannon scored the game-winning shot in the final minutes of overtime as Penn State improved its win total to four this season.

In the first time around against Syracuse this season, Penn State had a late comeback that failed to lead Penn State to victory.

On Friday, the Nittany Lions found themselves back in the same position against the Orange but overcame a tie ending game.

A force in net for the Orange

Syracuse freshman goalie Allison Small managed to record a career high of 44 saves against Penn state Saturday in the first contest between the two teams of the season.

On Friday, Small was a force in net early on in the game challenging Penn State’s offense.

After a fast-paced 17 minutes of play, Connolly put her team on the board with the first goal of her collegiate career.

Both teams came out of the gates with high-intensity play, which made for impressive performances in net, as both Small and Bothun combined for 21 shots on goal for both teams.

At the end of the first two periods, both goalies contributed 19 saves each for their respective squads.

Small showed her poise in clutch situations denying a penalty shot by Heising in a 4-on-4 situation at the end of the third period.

Underclassmen lead the way

Following Connolly’s first collegiate goal, White decided to match it, scoring the first points for the Orange and first in her Syracuse career.

The Kingston, Ontario, native sparked connection for Syracuse, leaving Penn State’s offense searching to find the net again in the second period.

White’s conversion gave the Orange some momentum as her teammates Jessica DiGirollamo and Abby Moloughney scored later in the period giving Syracuse a 3 -1 lead.

The Nittany Lions entered the third period desperate for any sort of spark in order to keep their season alive.

Sophomore Julie Gough answered.

Bringing Penn State within one, Gough recorded her first goal of the season early in the final period.