After a break heading into the new year, Penn State and Robert Morris picked up right where they left off with quick strikes.

The Nittany Lions were able to walk away from their first game of 2021 with a 3-2 win over the Colonials.

The first Robert Morris power play did not result in any goals, but the Colonials did fire multiple shots on Penn State goalie Josie Bothun.

Colonial sophomore forward Marah Wagner was able to sneak in the first goal early in the first period off of a power play.

Penn State was not behind Robert Morris for long, though, as Nittany Lion junior forward Amy Dobson provided an equalizer on a power-play goal of her own late in the first period.

The second period ended in a stalemate with no scoring from either side.

Penn State and Robert Morris finished the second period with the same shots (42), shots on goal (19) and blocks (15).

Quickly into the third period, Penn State got the offense going.

Under two minutes into the final frame, Nittany Lion forward Rachel Weiss put the puck top shelf on a break away to give Penn State its first lead in 2021.

After Weiss’s goal, Penn State continued to apply the pressure on Robert Morris.

Sophomore forward Julie Gough gave the Nittany Lions a two score lead only a couple minutes after their previous score.

Colonial forward Michaela Boyle trimmed Penn State’s lead down to one midway through the third with a goal.

Even with the Boyle goal, Penn State was able to hold off Robert Morris in the final minutes of the game.

Penn State’s offense lands late shots

Penn State scored one goal early in the first period with Dobson’s help, and yet Penn State had no production in the second period.

The Nittany Lions had 42 shots and 15 shots on goal at the end of the second period.

Penn State was bound to convert its scoring opportunities in the third period.

The Nittany Lions got two quick goals from Weiss and Gough in the final frame.

Penn State came out fast after the intermission, throwing the Robert Morris defense off guard and converted offensive possessions into scores.

The late scores allowed the Nittany Lions to take control of the game.

Penn State’s power-play defense shines

In the early periods, Robert Morris had multiple power plays courtesy of Penn State penalties.

Penn State did not let in a single goal off the first three power plays. In some instances, it even appeared that Penn State was on a power play and not Robert Morris.

The Nittany Lions’ defense relied heavily on Bothun as she had 28 saves in the contest.

Junior defender Izzy Heminger and freshman forward Kiara Zanon deflected multiple Colonial shots, leading the team with four blocks each.

The Nittany Lions cleared the puck on several power plays and halted the Colonial attack.

At the end of the game, Robert Morris did not convert a single one of its four power plays.

Penn State Goalie Continues to Perform

Penn State goalie Josie Bothun only managed to let in two goals against Robert Morris.

Robert Morris totalled 30 shots on net against Bothun.

After seven games this season, Bothun has only let in 12 goals thus far.

The Robert Morris offense is one of the best scoring teams in the NCAA, however it did not appear to be one on Friday against Penn State.

Even with Robert Morris’ offense in mind, Bothun was able to have a solid showing.

