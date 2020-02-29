As Penn State concluded its last home series of the 2019-20 season and prepared to enter into playoffs, coach Jeff Kampersal considered the recent Mercyhurst series a tune up for the postseason.

And after a 2-0 win over the top of the conference Lakers on Saturday, Kampersal likes the direction his team is headed.

“Every once in a while, we will pay attention to other team’s tendencies,” Kampersal said. “We obviously know them enough by playing them four times, but we are really focused on making Penn State better.”

Kampersal added that in order to go as far as possible into playoffs, the team will have to ban together more than ever and play as a group. He also drew parallels between other senior nights the team has played in this season.

“The players who are slotted into their roles stepped up and did the thing that they do well,” Kampersal said. “Everyone did what they do well at the same time. That's really important for us.”

Kampersal added that Penn State was strong on the puck, as well as in battles on the boards and during penalty kills. The Nittany Lions are carrying these aspects of their game into the playoffs, and they will be valuable assets if utilized in oncoming games.

Players such as junior Natalie Heising were one of the names Kampersal mentioned in regards to players who stepped up in today’s game. Heising scored her tenth goal of the season and 35th career goal over all in today’s game.

In her freshman season, Heising recorded 19 goals. In the season after, she scored 15. Her tenth goal of the season on Saturday may be the beginning of a scoring frenzy that will occur in playoffs.

Heising seemed to step up her game to play against Mercyhurst on Saturday. potentially because playoffs are just days away. Heising added that the desire to win today was also inspired by the seniors.

“It's sad to see that this is their last game for them in Pegula and I think we all just want to get a win for them,” Heising said.

Today’s game marked both Heising and Kampersal’s first win against the Lakers. In addition to it being everyone but the senior class’ first win against Mercyhurst, it was also the fourth program win in the history of the Penn State women’s hockey team.

Kampersal and Heising both agreed the feelings that came with winning against Mercyhurst were great.

“Being able to turn [the weekend] right back on them and them getting mad at us for having a step ahead was fun,” Heising said.

Being ranked fourth in the College Hockey of America league, Penn State (11-14-8) will face off against the fifth seeded team, RIT. If they progress past the first round of playoffs, they will face the top seeded team in the league. The current top seeded team before going into playoffs is Mercyhurst (19-9-5) meaning a rematch between the two sides could only occur very soon.