The Nittany Lions faced of against the No. 10 Boston University Terriers for the first time since December of last season. The teams are tied for both wins, loses, and ties against each other at 2-2-2.

Penn State looked to gain leverage and take the lead with its matchups against Boston University. The Nittany Lions however were unsuccessful in taking the lead and lost the first game of the series. The game ended with a score of 5-2.

Junior Boston player Kristina Schuler knocked Penn State back early with a goal scored 22 seconds into the period, making the score 1-0.

At 12:32 left in the first period, Terrier player freshman Sammy Davis scored from the back door off a quick passing play.

Penn State was able to capitalize on the penalty kill. With 5:36 left in the second, senior Brooke Madsen scored on a breakaway and buried the puck over the blocker of Boston junior goaltender Corinne Schroeder.

At 2:07 into the third period, senior defender Abby Cook found the back of the net and scored on Leonard, making the score 3-1 Terriers.

With 15:10 left in the third, Penn State was awarded a power play after Davis was called for roughing.

From the penalty freshman Rachel Weiss was able to score her first goal of the season, closing the scoring gap and making the score 3-2.

Junior Nara Elia was able to score a power play goal on Leonard’s back door, making the score 4-2 with 4:51 minutes left to play.

With just four second left in the game, Kaleigh Donnelly was able to hit the net for an empty net goal, making the score 5-2.

Penn State had seven shots on net after attempting 17 in the third period.

The Nittany Lions were unable to close the score gap and lost the first series game against the Boston Terriers.

Nittany Lions outsmarted

If today’s game were to have a theme, it’d of been play smart, not hard. Both teams were equally ranked in speed in skill, yet what differentiated the two was that Boston was able to capitalize by making a few smart plays that resulted in goals, whereas Penn State grinded for their goals.

Madsen’s goal in the second period came off of a short handed opportunity where she beat the Boston defender with pure speed.

Her goal, along with Weiss’s, was also scored with speed that Boston could not keep up with.

Penn State takes shots for Leonard

Penn State blocked a whopping 17 shots throughout the game, saving Leonard from having to take any additional shots on top of the 24 shots she took.

In the first period, Penn State blocked seven of the attempted 21 shots Boston had on net. The Terriers were still able to land 12 shots on net.

The Nittany Lions blocked six shots from Boston in the second. Although their opponents attempted another 21 shots, only eight landed on net.

In the final period, Penn State blocked only four shots of the 15 shots Boston attempted. The Terriers had 11 shots on net in the third period of the game.

Keeping the box warm

Penn State had five penalties throughout the game, whereas Boston had three. Of the penalties Penn State had, only one penalty resulted in a goal.

The first penalty was awarded to Boston University. With 8:35 left in the first period, sophomore defender Rene Gangarosa was called for body checking. Despite the man-up advantage, Penn State was able to keep the Terriers from putting up a goal.

The second period was quiet up until 7:35 left in the period, when freshman defender Mallory Uihlein took a penalty for cross checking.

Penn State then went on a powerplay after a penalty was called on senior Deziray De Sousa for slashing. With 2:04 left in the second, freshman Julie Gough took the penalty for the Nittany Lions for having too many players on the ice.

Penn State however was also able to benefit off the powerplay and scored one goal off a powerplay as well. Penn State also found the back of the net on a short handed goal.

Sophomore defender Izzy Heminger was called for body checking with 9:45 left in the third.

At 8:17, Mackenna Parker was called for cross checking, giving Penn State a four on four opportunity and a shortened power play.

Sophomore Jessica Adolfsson was then called for slashing with 6:46 left to play in an attempt to stop a breakaway, this was the last penalty of the game.