Penn State was unable to maintain the momentum gained in its first win of November when it took on Clarkson in the Windjammer Classic championship game.

The Nittany Lions’ lack of scoring and low amount of shots on net caused the team to lose 3-1.

Penn State was scored on early in the first period by junior forward Elizabeth Giguere at 4:51 in the period. Nittany Lion goaltender Chantal Burke was unable to cover a loose puck, which resulted in a 1-0 lead for the Golden Knights.

After a quick first period of back and forth play, Penn State still trailed Clarkson 1-0.

Both the Nittany Lions and the Golden Knights had multiple scoring opportunities off of penalties, yet neither were able to score.

Burke had a multiple big saves throughout the second period and faced 11 shots. Burke, however, was unable to fend off all of Clarkson’s shots and was scored on by senior Kayla Friesen at 14:33 left in the second period.

Penn State had four shots on sophomore Clarkson goaltender Marie-Pier Coulombe.

The second period concluded, leaving the Nittany Lions still behind the Golden Knights 2-0 heading into the third period.

While on a powerplay awarded to Penn State for a slashing penalty taken by Taylor Turnquist, Shea Nelson scored her third goal of the season at 11:33 to close the score gap and change the score to 2-1.

With less than ten seconds left in the game, the Golden Knights scored an open net goal to make the score 3-1.

Despite a change of pace in their game, the Nittany Lions were not able to clinch the win over Clarkson, who took the game with a close 3-1 win.

Penn State finished as the runner ups in the Windjammer Classic Tournament. This year was the team’s first time competing in the tournament.

The Nittany Lions fall one save short

The outcome of today’s game could have been completely different if it weren’t for the first shot of the game on Burke.

Having to claw their way out from behind, the Nittany Lions’ deficit made it that much more difficult for them to try to take the game over and turn it in their favor.

Penn State gets few shots on goal

After one period of game play, the Nittany Lions had only four shots on goal. However, Penn State was able to hold Clarkson to only five shots.

Yet when the second period concluded, the Golden Knights nearly tripled the Nittany Lions’ number of shots. Penn State had four shots on net compared to Clarkson’s 11 shots, one of which they scored off of.

Penn State finished the third period with nine shots on net. The Golden Knights had seven shots on net but ultimately outshot the Nittany Lions 23-17.

Odds against them

Although the faceoff against Penn State and Clarkson was a close game, Clarkson’s roster had some key players that may have helped the Golden Knights with their performance against the Nittany Lions.

As of now, Giguere is the second top scorer in the league. She averages a goal per game in the last 16 games she has played.

Not only that, but Clarkson’s goaltender Coulombe is one of the top five ranked goaltenders in the NCAA with a 94 save percentage after facing 272 shots.