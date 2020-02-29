Penn State’s seniors achieved a particular feat for just the second time in their careers on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions (12-14-8) defeated Mercyhurst (19-10-5) by a score of 2-0 on senior day in the second game of Penn State’s final series of the regular season.

Saturday’s win over the Lakers was the Nittany Lions’ first against the program since a 3-2 overtime road victory on Nov. 5, 2016, when Penn State’s seniors were freshmen.

Seeing other teams struggle in their respective senior days, coach Jeff Kampersal switched things up by limiting the pregame festivities to increase the opening competition level from his team.

Penn State recognized its seniors by simply announcing them in place of the starting lineup. This, to Kampersal, helped the team get in a better rhythm in the opening minutes instead of having a lengthy pregame ceremony.

“I thought we came out strong and getting the first goal was huge,” Kampersal said.

Senior forward Brooke Madsen, who had an assist in the Nittany Lions’ last win against Mercyhurst, also picked up an assist on junior forward Natalie Heising’s goal that put Penn State up 1-0 in the first period on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions never saw a deficit in their last game of the season, riding Heising’s first-period goal and sophomore defender Rene Gangarosa’s power-play goal to an eventual shutout victory.

Defender Katie McMillan registered two assists in the Nittany Lions’ last win over Mercyhurst as a freshman and made an impact in Saturday’s game with three blocked shots as a senior.

“It was so special. The girls really rallied around the team, the seniors especially,” McMillan said. “They really played for us today, which means a lot.”

Since its last win over the CHA perennial powerhouse, Penn State was 0-6-7 against the Lakers.

Being the first win over Mercyhurst in his tenure at Penn State, Kampersal has the Pegula Ice Arena crowd to thank for bringing an atmosphere rarely seen for a women’s hockey game.

“I love the fact that we got great fan support,” Kampersal said. “I think they showed up out of respect for the seniors.”

The official attendance of 1,014 fans at Pegula on Saturday was the second-most for any home game this season.

The Nittany Lion seniors have seen an upward trend in the popularity of women’s hockey at Penn State since their time as freshmen. For senior day of the 2016-17 season, only 523 people were in attendance for the Nittany Lions’ 2-0 loss to Syracuse.

Even with a 7-8-5 conference record this season, the seniors never had any doubt of the team’s ability to compete at a high level.

“I think they’re just really grateful for everything they’ve had — and they play that way,” Heising said. “Every single one of them is consistent in their play and they have been for four years.”

As the seniors suit up one last time at the CHA Tournament in Buffalo, New York, their impact on the community and the sport of women’s hockey at Penn State won’t go unnoticed.

“You’ll see a bunch of young females out there clamoring over our players, which is great,” Kampersal said. “I think that’s what it's all about.”