Penn State announced Thursday the filling of two games for the weekend of Jan. 23.

The Nittany Lions will now play Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Jan. 23-24 after positive coronavirus test results and contact tracing within the RIT program forced the blue and white to cancel its upcoming series' with the Tigers.

Originally scheduled to play the Lakers in early February, Penn State will now have an opening that weekend.

The CHA conference is also looking to reschedule the Nittany Lions’ contests against RIT at a later date.

