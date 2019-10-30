On the surface, Celeste Brown wasn’t destined to play hockey.

No one in her family did, and as a girl in Great Falls, Montana — a town which isn’t exactly known for its hockey even though it’s situated near the Canadian border — opportunities were sparse.

Now 27 years old and in her third season as an assistant coach with the Penn State women's team, Brown’s life revolves around hockey, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“No one in my family played hockey,” Brown said. “As [a] kid they sent all my corrected paper work home, and there was a flyer that said sign up for hockey.”

“I got a pair of rollerblades as a gift and was ripping around in the garage. I remember my parents saying ‘you want to play hockey’ and I said ‘sure, why not.’”

Brown said that from the time she was five until her sophomore year of high school, she played on an all-boys hockey team.

“I was insanely fortunate to play with an age group that from that first time I stepped on the ice, I played with all the way up until Midget. I played with the same group of boys, check hockey, full contact, all of that.”

Brown recalls often visiting Alberta, Canada, where her team — which was otherwise an all-boys team, was based.

The catch: Alberta is about a two-hour drive from Great Falls.

“We were pretty competitive. We played in a quote-unquote ‘home’ rink up there. We ended up winning the league up there. It was crazy, at Peewee and Bantam we were playing 70 games a season,” Brown said.

“We had a really good group of people and it worked. Everyone was all in.”

When Brown decided to make the switch from playing boys hockey to girls hockey, she hit the ground running.

“At some point in those years, I started playing on a girls team too. I was playing boys and playing a tournament team in girls,” Brown said.

In one season Brown recalled joining an Arizona tournament team while playing on her boys’ and Montana team.

“This tournament team out of Arizona was all girls. I would fly and meet them at tournaments — and that was to try to get seen and recruited,” Brown said.

As Brown’s freshman and sophomore years in high school came and passed, she came to a realization.

“I was playing on this Montana team and boys freshman and sophomore year, and it was coming to the point that I wanted to play hockey in college,” Brown said.

Brown decided to leave Montana and travel to Lake Placid, New York, to play on an all-girls team for a boarding school called National Sports Academy.

“I speak really highly of that place. It’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life really — and it’s crazy because I was 16 but I knew I wanted to go,” Brown said.

“I met lifelong friends there. That program not only in terms of hockey [taught me] but [taught me] to be a great human. It propelled me and set me up for my future after that.”

After graduating high school from the National Sports Academy, Brown decided to take a post grad year to take time to find a college that met her academic and athletic standards.

“The goal was to try to go Division I, but it just wasn’t working. So I ended up going and playing Division III at Rochester Institute of technology,” Brown said.

RIT was originally a Division III team, but after Brown’s freshman year the team was moved to Division I because it won the Division III national championship.

“By the end of my senior year, we went to the final eight in the country. We won the CHA twice my junior and senior year. I wouldn’t change that experience for anything,” Brown said.

Even after having such a successful career at RIT, Brown still wasn’t ready to end her career just yet.

“I always knew I wanted to play after [college], so I was trying to go play in Europe, or anywhere really, and it was quite the process,” Brown said.

After having no luck trying to play Europe, Brown was given an unexpected opportunity much closer to home.

“Late in the spring, the NWHL came out of nowhere. I think I was texting some friends and they were like ‘Did you see this’ and so I was like, ‘Oh this is pretty cool, why not try out,’” Brown said.

Brown went on to try out for all four teams in the NWHL, something that was not common to do and thought of as crazy by some.

“I had no preference of what team, whether it was Buffalo, Connecticut, Boston, New York, I didn’t care. I just wanted to play,” Brown said.

After her four tryouts, she was picked up by the Metropolitan Riveters and played in the first ever NWHL game.

“I was fortunate enough to get this opportunity to go play in New York, and I always wanted to live in New York, too. So it was like the stars aligned,” Brown said.

After playing with the Riveters for one season, Brown became a practice player for Connecticut College. Although her career as an athlete was coming to an end, Brown wasn’t leaving the rink anytime soon.

“After that Connecticut year, a couple of different opportunities opened up in terms of a coaching career, and I decided to take those, and now we’re here,” Brown said.

Now, Brown is an assistant coach for the Penn State women’s team.

“I remember coming her when I was in RIT when Pegula opened. Me and one of my teammates were warming up and we were talking about how unbelievable this place was,” Brown said. “I’ve played all over, and this place was the most jaw dropping. What this place can accomplish is pretty crazy.”

“So then when I saw that this coaching opportunity had opened, I was like ‘wow, I would love to coach there.’ Somehow I got insanely fortunate and come here and not only contribute but learn from unbelievable people.”